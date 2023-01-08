Legion of X #9 Preview: Mommy and Daddy Issues Xavier pays Legion a visit at the Alter in this preview of Legion of X #9 as the team drools over Nightcrawler's hot mother.

In this issue, Xavier pays Legion a visit at the Alter as the team drools over Nightcrawler's horny mother.

Legion of X #9

by Si Spurrier & Netho Diaz, cover by Ben Harvey

IT'S A WILD, WILD WORLD! The rise of mutant monsters has put mutantkind on high alert as the question of "who will be next?" grows imminent. On Krakoa, a bizarre eco-technological structure has risen around Nightcralwer's home, and Vox Ignis is on the case to figure out the origins. What he discovers has the potential to bring the foundation of the living island to its knees. With the clock running against them, will the Legionnaires be able to quell the spiraling chaos before it is too late?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620254600911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620254600921 – LEGION OF X 9 EDGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

