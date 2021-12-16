Leigh Bardugo's Shadow And Bone Darkling Origin To Be A Graphic Novel

I love Leigh Bardugo's Shadow And Bone novels and have box sets on my bookshelf. I also rather enjoyed the Netflix adaptation, which reminded me of Donna Barr's Stinz a lot. Well, it looks like there will be another comic book to add to that shelf in September. As Hachette will publish Demon in the Wood, by Leigh Bardugo and Dani Pendergast, the first-ever graphic novel set in the Shadow And Bone Grishaverse. And featuring the origin story of The Darkling (below, right).

The Grishaverse books, currently the Shadow and Bone Trilogy, the Six of Crows Duology, The Language of Thorns, and King of Scars (so far) have been published in 115 countries and in over 50 languages, totalling over 7 million copies sold. The Shadow and Bone TV series from Netflix was seen by over 55 million households. And now… a comic book.

"Demon in the Wood is a glimpse into the Darkling's childhood, the events that led him to become a leader—and some would say a tyrant. It's a story of first love, friendship, the bonds we form when we struggle to find our place in the world, the way that the cruelty of others can twist those bonds and our own sense of right and wrong," said Leah Bardugo. "I hope this expanded prequel story, brought to life through Dani Pendergast's lush, action-packed illustrations, will not only be a gift for long-standing fans of the Grishaverse, but a unique way to welcome new readers to this world."

"I'm so excited to finally talk about Demon in the Wood!" said Dani Pendergast, a cartoonist, and illustrator from Parkland, Florida, with a BFA and MFA from the Illustration program at Syracuse University and who worked on Jim Henson's Storyteller from Boom Studios. "This beautifully tragic story is my first book and I found myself captivated by its themes of magic, deception, and survival."

Tig Wallace and Ruth Alltimes at Hachette Children's Group negotiated the deal for UK & Commonwealth rights with Kristin Dulaney at Macmillan Publishing Group. Demon in the Wood will publish simultaneously in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Hachette UK is the second-largest British publishing group, made up of Headline, Hodder & Stoughton, John Murray Press, Quercus, Bookouture, Little, Brown, and Orion publish award-winning fiction and non-fiction.