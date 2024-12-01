Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Lemonade War

Lemonade War Graphic Novel Gets A 100,000 Print Run

Lemonade War Graphic Novel by Jacqueline Davies and Karen De La Vega, gets a 100,000 print run from Clarion Books.

Adapted from the popular 2007 book, the graphic novel brings the story to life with vibrant illustrations.

Features sibling rivalry and business competition, blending humor, math, and economics for young readers.

Illustrator Karen De La Vega known for works like Akim Aliu's and Jane Kendeigh's graphic memoirs.

The Lemonade War Graphic Novel by Jacqueline Davies and Karen De La Vega, to be published in April next year from ‎Clarion Books, has had a print run set for 100,000 copies.

The Lemonade War, written by Jacqueline Davies and first published in 2007, is the first of the Lemonade War series. It is about kids setting up lemonade stands and competing against each other—one uses a franchise scheme, the other uses word of mouth, and it gets much more cutthroat than that.

"The first book in the beloved Lemonade War series—a clever blend of humor, math wizardry, and business know-how—is now available in a full-color graphic novel. Evan Treski is people smart. He's good at talking to people, even grown-ups. His younger sister, Jessie, on the other hand, is math smart—but not especially good at understanding people. She knows that feelings are her weakest subject. With just five days left of summer vacation, Evan and Jessie launch an all-out war to see who can sell the most lemonade before school starts. As the battleground heats up, there really is no telling who will win—and, even more important, if their fight will ever end. Jacqueline Davies's bestselling The Lemonade War is brought to life in vivid color by illustrator Karen De la Vega. Perfect for reluctant and emerging readers; high interest, low reading level Teaches basic business and math concept"

Karen De La Vega also created Akim Aliu: Dreamer, a graphic memoir about professional athlete and activist Akim Aliu's life as a Ukrainian-Nigerian-Canadian hockey prodigy in Canada. As well as the graphic memoir Jane Kendeigh: Brave Nurse Of World War II about Jane Kendeigh, a nurse who helped wounded soldiers in combat zones during World War II in the Pacific, the first trained to aid wounded soldiers in combat zones.

