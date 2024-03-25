Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: boston strangler, June 2024, Solicits, zenescope

Leonardo Colapietro's Boston Strangler in Zenescope June 2024 Solicits

Leonardo Colapietro is bringing his comic book about the Boston Strangler to Zenescope as part of their June 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Leonardo Colapietro is an Italian comic book creator, who has been working in the field of concept design and advertising graphics since 2004, when he attended the Perugia 'Pietro Vannucci' Academy of Fine Arts. In 2009, he founded Mantis Studio Comics, working for publishers including Absolute Black Editions, Darklight Studios, Primal Paper Comics, Titanium Comics, Atomic Rockets Comics, Verticomics, TIWI, Sergio Bonelli Editore and more. And in June, he is the cover artist for a comic book about the Boston Strangler to Zenescope as part of their June 2024 solicits and solicitations. No other creators named in the solicit…

UPDATE: Ken Janssens has emailed to state that he is the writer, but also that he doesn't know who is drawing the book either.

TRUE HORROR MYSTERIES BOSTON STRANGLER CVR A COLAPIETRO (MR)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR240984

(CA) Leonardo Colapietro

In the 20th Century, few serial killers captivated the nation-and the world-as much as the Boston Strangler. For over three years, he terrorized New England, murdering over a dozen victims, leaving a frightened populace in his wake. True Horror Mysteries examines this and other stories, exploring the events surrounding the killings, shedding light on the victims and analyzing the suspectsthe readers to see the truth inside these shocking events.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

TRUE HORROR MYSTERIES BOSTON STRANGLER CVR B 50 COPY FOC

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & VAN HELSING CVR A VIGONTE

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR240986

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Greebo Vigonte

When Robyn Hood discovers a nest of affluent vampires running an underground club in New York City, she quickly realizes she needs the help of Liesel Van Helsing, the world's foremost vampire hunter, to take them down.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & VAN HELSING CVR B VITORINO

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & VAN HELSING CVR C MATAS

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & VAN HELSING CVR D ABBONDANZA

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD VAN HELSING CVR E 20 COPY FOC

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #85 CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR240995

APR240996 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #85 CVR B MANUEL PREITANO

APR240997 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #85 CVR C ALFREDO REYES

APR240998 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #85 CVR D LORENZO SPERLONGA

APR240999 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #85 CVR E 20 COPY FOC REYES INCV

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

Beaten, bloodied and hunted-Skye Mathers and Anabelle "Belle" DiMarco are racing against time before all is lost! With the weight of a dark curse anchoring our heroes as they sink deeper into a prophesied oblivion, there may be only one way this adventure ends-to save many, one must be lost forever!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #3 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR241000

APR241001 – OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #3 (OF 3) CVR B MANUEL PREITANO

APR241002 – OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #3 (OF 3) CVR C J CARDYGRADE

(W) David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

Polychrome has taken control of Emerald City and all of the Kingdoms of Oz now bow to her seemingly benevolent will. But Dorothy Gale has discovered the dark secret that threatens to destroy everything and has begun to fight back-but with her allies already in the thrall of the Empress, is it already too late?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2024 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR241003

APR241004 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2024 SILVER EXC

APR241005 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2024 GOLD EXC

APR241006 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2024 PLATINUM EXC

(CA) Josh Burns

Bronze Level – Character = Masumi cover art by Josh Burns

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

POOH VS BAMBI #3 (OF 3)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR240994

(W) Noah Mitchell (CA) Maria Laura Sanapo

In the climactic finale, Pooh and Bambi face off, and the fate of the Hundred Acre Wood hangs in the balance! But even if Pooh can stop his erstwhile partner, can he hope to save General Christopher Robin and the rest of humanity from the war to come?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

