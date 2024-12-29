Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, liam sharp

Liam Sharp Shows Off His Conan To All The Boys & Girls This Christmas

In January 2021, Liam Sharp tweeted out the artwork. saying "This will shock some people. I turned down my dream job – Conan – to draw Wonder Woman. She seemed more relevant to me at the time, and I thought it would challenge me. Looking back I know it was the right call, but one day I still want to draw a Conan story. Always have." Then in 2023, that Conan dream has come to an end. Liam Sharp posted the following image and commentary "For reasons beyond the control of myself and the publisher, I am no longer doing a 48-page 'Savage Sword of Conan' story in black and white magazine format with a painted cover, which I also scripted." Then in November 2024, Bleeding Cool reported Liam Sharp saying, "Just got some GREAT news! My 44-page Savage Sword of Conan script has been APPROVED! The job of my dreams starts NOW! I actually wrote the first draft about 25 years ago (it's changed a fair bit since then mind!) so unfinished business in more ways than one!!!"

And now Liam Sharp posts the following images on social media, saying "Going to be a bit naughty and share ONE page from the 48 page Conan story 'Tattered Wings' that I'm working on. This has been some 25 years in the making, since my first script draft. It's a bucket list project in more ways than one! Hopefully this will leave you hungry for more, with questions to ask! It will be in Savage Sword of Conan next year some time, so will remain in lovely black and white!"

On his Substack, he adds "To which end – first up here's a couple of sneak peeks at my recent Conan work, by Crom's dim eyes! I continue to be absolutely loving this. The lettering here is not final. I've taken to script-editing via the word balloons, as it helps me see how the pages themselves will actual read, and how well (or not) they flow."

Gail Simone, who has recently written Red Sonja at Dynamite, replied "Liam, I am sure this is simply a mistake and it might be a little embarrassing, but that lady doesn't have her shirt on properly. Do you not have a costume wrangler, is my question?" Before adding, just to be sure, "Also, it's a beautiful page." His work on Savage Sword Of Conan has not been announced by Titan Comics/Heroic Signatures but it's only a matter of time in the New Year…

