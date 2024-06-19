Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Alliance, spider-woman

The Lies Of The Assembly in Spider-Woman #8 – A New Thunderbolts?

We've already seen one potential Thunderbolts in today's Iron Man. But might we have another in Spider-Woman #8 by Steve Foxe and Ig Guara?

Article Summary New champions emerge in Spider-Woman #8, teasing a possible Thunderbolts twist.

Ebay explodes with Spider-Woman #7 collectibles, signaling high fan interest.

Origins of The Assembly's heroes mimic classic Marvel storylines with twists.

The Assembly's true allegiance is questioned, with hints of a Gremlin return.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! We've already seen one potential new Thunderbolts in today's Invincible Iron Man #19. But might we have another in Spider-Woman #8 by Steve Foxe and Ig Guara? They have been teasing a new Champions, but might something about their background suggest something else. Linked to the New Champions variant covers from Marvel Comics last year, which introduced a bunch of new characters by way of Spider-Boy and Gwenpool as variant covers. And blowing up on eBay as a result. Copies of #7 have sold today for $18, or CGC slabbed for $52. With Liberty, Moon Squire, Hellrune, Cadet Marvel and Titan. And now we learn some origins. But how reliable is the narrator?

Liberty, it seems, invented her own superheroic technology, up there with Batman and Iron Man.

Cadet Marvel is the "accidental explosion/scientific experiment" along the lines of Hulk and Captain Marvel.

Moon Squire is the mystical curse one, along the lines of Shazam and Moon Knight.

While Hellruns is the mystical chosen one of destiny like Thor and Harry Potter.

And Titan gets the accidental radiation origin of Spider-Man, Daredevil or Sandman.

And their actions seem to mirror their origins as well, given half a chance. But are they true?

Not for Liberty it seems. Looks like her truth is more like Weapon X or Jack Hawksmoor. Intervention by unknown mysterious parties. But Titan is even more not what he seems and has been running the show…

How very Thunderbolts of them, The Gremlin and Viper. The Gremlin, Hulk villain created in 1973 by Steve Englehart, was apparently killed in battle with Iron Man during the Armor Wars event. But that was a long time ago. A Russian mutant with a diminutive for who, for a time, wore the Titanium Man power armour, which disguised his true size. Might this also suggest that the Gremlin may be coming to the Armor Wars movie/TV show/whatever they decide?

SPIDER-WOMAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

APR240753

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ig Guara (CA) Leinil Yu

WHO ARE "THE ASSEMBLY"? Spider-Woman finds San Francisco full of old foes, old friends and a new super-team that could still be either. After a fight with Angar the Screamer, the origin of another new New Champions character will be revealed! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SPIDER-WOMAN #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240741

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ig Guara (CA) Leinil Yu

Jess learns the truth about these new champions of The Assembly and whose side they're really on. But the shocking reveals keep piling up with the return of someone we thought was dead! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SPIDER-WOMAN #10

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240816

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ig Guara (CA) Leinil Yu

Last issue's shocking revelations lead to a brutal fight that will push Spider-Woman and the Assembly to their limits! Hydra stole Jess' son. What can she take from them? And who among the Assembly will survive to begin a NEW life as CHAMPIONS? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

