Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

The new Invincible Iron Man #19 sees the finale of that title's run-ins with Orchis but also a suggestion for a new Avengers team.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! The new Invincible Iron Man #19 sees the finale of that title's run-ins with Orchis, Feilong, the Stark Sentinels and the like. And in doing so, sees Jim Rhodes recruit a number of villains to his cause of mutant solidarity.

But it looks like it might not end there.

Future omniscient Tony Stark narrator tells us that this happens. Will this be in a relaunched Iron Man? Or in a new as-yet-unnanounced spinoff book? Starring Jim Rhodes' War Machine?

Is this what the new Thunderbolts book will end up being, alongside the new movie? Some kind of Avengers Meets Suicide Squad? West Con Avengers? The Aveng-Perps? The Offenders? But present-day Tony Stark has other issues.

Trying to get on BookTok, teaming u with influencers…

As well as dealing with his marriage to Emma Frost.

As well as his execution of Feilong.

Which will his fans forgive him for? Murder, ending his marriage, or collaborating with people on TikTok…

It all comes to an peaknext month for the ending/cancellation of Iron Man. What Avengers-style villain relaunch is to come and when? Might it be in their Septemebr solicitations tomorrow maybe?

