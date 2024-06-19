Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ,

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

The new Invincible Iron Man #19 sees the finale of that title's run-ins with Orchis but also a suggestion for a new Avengers team.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! The new Invincible Iron Man #19 sees the finale of that title's run-ins with Orchis, Feilong, the Stark Sentinels and the like. And in doing so, sees Jim Rhodes recruit a number of villains to his cause of mutant solidarity.

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

 

But it looks like it might not end there.

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

Future omniscient Tony Stark narrator tells us that this happens. Will this be in a relaunched Iron Man? Or in a new as-yet-unnanounced spinoff book? Starring Jim Rhodes' War Machine?

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

Is this what the new Thunderbolts book will end up being, alongside the new movie? Some kind of Avengers Meets Suicide Squad? West Con Avengers? The Aveng-Perps? The Offenders? But present-day Tony Stark has other issues.

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

Trying to get on BookTok, teaming u with influencers…

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

As well as dealing with his marriage to Emma Frost.

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

As well as his execution of Feilong.

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

Which will his fans forgive him for? Murder, ending his marriage, or collaborating with people on TikTok…

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

It all comes to an peaknext month for the ending/cancellation of Iron Man. What Avengers-style villain relaunch is to come and when? Might it be in their Septemebr solicitations tomorrow maybe?

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #19
MARVEL COMICS
APR240708
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Kael Ngu
WAR MACHINE VS. IRON MAN! From Iron Man to War Machine to the Iron Patriot and back, James Rhodes has always been there for his best friend. Now Rhodey has endured months in one of America's most brutal prisons to protect Tony Stark. What happens when he's had ENOUGH? Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20
MARVEL COMICS
MAY240787
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Kael Ngu
THE WAR IS OVER. The war with Orchis is over. What does the future hold for Tony and Emma Frost?
Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)

