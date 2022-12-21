Limbo, Spells & Possessed Mosques in Marvel's Dark Web Today

Today, Marvel Comics publishes three tie-in books to their Inferno re-do Spider-Man. X-Men crossover event Dark Web, with Dark Web: Ms Marvel #1, Gold Goblin #2 and Mary Jane & Black Cat #1. The first of which was referred to in Amazing Spider-Man #15.

And now plays out in full in Dark Web: Ms Marvel #1 as New York gets further possessed with the sick sense of humour that the original Inferno embodied…

So Ms Marvel gets sent to Limbo by Chasm using spells gained from Madylene Pryor, the Goblin Queen.

No, sorry, that's Queen Goblin, as seen in Gold Goblin, with Norman Osborn in the lead. Although he really doesn't want to be called a Goblin. And of course, as Mary Jane remembers, they have done Inferno in New York before.

And yes, that's just what she encountered in Inferno, thanks to David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane from Amazing Spider-Man #311.

Ironically, that seems to be what The Queen Goblin is trying to do now. How did Mary Jane kill Gold?

With a fire axe. How is the Queen Goblin trying to kill the Gold Goblin?

I mean, it's not far off, is it? More like a mace than a fire axe. While Ms Marvel has to deal with a Gren Goblin glider coming to life as a demon and attacking he, before being sent to limbo…

… that's not the craziest thing thing Nww York to get possessed by demons and gain sentience.

That's right, folks, it's a mosque. Are they trying to say that Frank Miller was right all this time? Anyway, just like Ms Marvel being sent to limbo, so Mary Jane and Felicia Hardy end there too. According to the demons, it's a bit of a trope at this point…

Are they talking about Illyana Rasputin, Kitty Pryde, Madelyne Pryor or Kamala Khan? So many to choose from…

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220774

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratu, Michael Dowling, Jan Bazaldua (CA) J. Scott Campbell

From Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, IRON CAT) and Vincenzo Carratu comes one of the most explosive and kick-ass adventures in Marvel Memory! Set against the explosive backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into LIMBO! But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ! And she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience and it's playing havoc with their escape plan!

Rated In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

GOLD GOBLIN #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221095

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Lan Medina (CA) Taurin Clarke

BEING A HERO ISN'T FOR EVERYONE…

Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman's only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $3.99

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221113

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn't BAD ENOUGH, they're also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ's got powers and there's a new (old) man in Felicia's life-and if they don't come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!

Rated T In Shops: Jan 11, 2023 SRP: $3.99