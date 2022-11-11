Limit Break Comics To Launch Down Below At Thought Bubble

Limit Break Comics has a new comic book launching this weekend, as well as five debuts, at Thought Bubble and will be announcing a new open call in the very near future for their next mythology-themed anthology. But for now, it is mystery, myth and murder in Harrogate…

Down Below is Limit Break Comics' 2022 short story anthology. Following on from the success of Turning Roads (included in the Irish Times list of Best Graphic Novels of 2021, and winner of the ICN Award for Best Anthology), this new collection features 22 stories inspired by Greek Mythology…with a noir twist. The book is edited by Gary Moloney and Paul Carroll, two of Limit Break Comics' founding members along with a cover by Stephen Mooney and Tríona Farrell and a logo designed by Becca Carety. The book will officially launch at this year's Thought Bubble Festival and will be available to the wider public thereafter.

The full list of contributors to Down Below are as follows: Sarah Amundson, Tiffany Babb, Becca Carey, Paul Carroll, Sem Chyhlintsev, Colin Craker, Nate Donnell, Tríona Tree Farrell, Damian Felitte, Aaron Fever, Clare Foley, Oliver Gerlach, Hernan Gonzalez, Colm Griffin, Séamus Hanly, Dave Hendrick, Seán Hogan, Anirudh J, Rob Jones, JP Jordan, Matías Julio, Seamus Kavanagh, Kevin Keane, Dearbhla Kelly, James Killian, C.K. Lawson, Miranda Leyson, Sam Long, Aaron Losty, Gareth Luby, Andriy Lukin, Pete Marry, Mart, John McGuinness, Gary Moloney, Stephen Mooney, Alex Moore, Colin O'Mahoney, Chris O'Halloran, Marc Olivent, Leonie O'Moore, Lan Pitts, Mari Rolin, Elyse Russell, Andrea Schiavone, Toni Solanes, Noah Stephens, Tango, and Weiwei Xu.

Lens – a pulp espionage thriller from Gary Moloney, Raquel Kusiak, and Claire Napier. A one-shot? Sometimes, one shot is all it takes whether you're an award-winning photojournalist or the world's greatest assassin. And if you're both? Well…your name is probably Jane Danner and someone is about to wind up dead.

Meouch #2 – Meouch is an action-comedy from the minds of Gareth Luby and Paul Carroll, featuring a gun-toting, pun-cracking assassin cat named Frankie. In the second issue of the Nine Lives arc, Frankie is in a race against time to save the one person he still calls family. Cats, dogs and assorted mysteries conspire to keep him down. But our favourite little murder cat isn't about to be stopped.

Limit Break Presents #1 – a new showcase anthology series by Limit Break Comics, with three stories united by a theme. Issue One focuses on Secrets, with stories written by Gary Moloney, Paul Carroll and Seamus Kavanagh. Art by John McGuinness and Rebecca Reynolds, colours by Ellie Wright, and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Paul Carroll and Alice Coleman.

Old Game Plus – a new collection of six short stories written by Seamus Kavanagh each inspired by classic video games. Art by Ruairi Coleman, Barry O'Sullivan, Rebecca Reynolds, Seán Hogan, Colin Langan, John McGuinness, and Colm Griffin. Colours by Timothy C Brown, Rebecca Reynolds, Tríona Farrell, Wayne Talbot, Ellie Wright, and Alberto Lledo. Letters by Kerrie Smith, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Alice Coleman. Cover by Paul Carroll.

Plexus #2 – the latest issue in the ongoing sci-fi anthology series written by Paul Carroll. Issue #2 takes a focus on the interconnectedness of chaos, and the monsters we face in our lives, across three short stories. Art by Leeann Hamilton, Barry O'Sullivan, and Donna A Black. Colours, letters, and cover by Paul Carroll.