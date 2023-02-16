Liz Allen To Become New Marvel Superhero/Villain, Misery Liz Allen is getting a new super identity in Marvel Comics' solicitation sin May, from Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino, and she's called Misery.

Cult Of Carnage: Misery is a new comic book series from Marvel Comics for May that seems to be giving Liz Allen a brand new super identity. But will it be hero or villain? Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino will be creating the five-issue mini-series with Liz Allen, head of Alcheemax, widow of the late Harry Osborn, mother of the current Red Goblin, Normie Osborn. And her father-in-law Norman Osborn causes enough of a fuss that Liz Allen uses her Alchemax position to power herself up. And look a bit like this. Welcome to Misery.

Or maybe like this?



But why so miserable? Clearly, she needs a white, straight man to tell her to just try and cheer up. Or will this be some kind of Kathy Bates kind of "Misery" affair? And who else is part of this cult? Sabir Pirzada is the writer of Affliction from Arcana Studios, the Ms Marvel TV series and upcoming Nova, and Francesco Mortarino who is best known for drawing Power Rangers comics. Together they recently created the Dark Web: Ms Marvel spinoff series from Marvel Comics.

Laura Harrier played Liz Allan in the Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home movies, as the daughter of the Vulture. Might this be leading to something in that direction?

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #1 (OF 5)

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by SKAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION RETURN HOME!

Liz Allen is the mother of Normie Osborn, who she is blissfully unaware is the all-new and all-deadly RED GOBLIN! But what Liz DOES know is that the Red Goblin has been active and has been seen VERY close to her home. And after her late husband's father, NORMAN OSBORN (maybe you've heard of him?), gets pulled into the chaos and violence swirling around Normie, Liz has no choice but to use the resources at her disposal as the head of ALCHEMAX to take matters into her own hands and become something the Marvel Universe has NEVER SEEN BEFORE! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99