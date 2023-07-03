Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Dan Quayle, Image Comis, jim lee, local man, wildcats

Local Man Crosses Over With WildCATS Then Returns to Shattered Image

Former vice-president Dan Quayle appears in an Image comic again, Local Man #5 allowing a crossover with WildCATS from 1992.

In 1992, Jim Lee and Brandon Choi created and published WildCATS through Image Comics, selling over a million copies of its first few issues. A decade later, Jim Lee sold WildCATS to DC Comics, became a VP there and is now Publisher and CCO of DC Comics within Warner Bros. So when the nineties throwback Local Man by Tim Seeley wanted to do a crossover with those early issues, it was tricky. Especially considering that WildCATS #4 has a crossover with Youngblood, now owned by Andrew Rev.

So how did they do it? Did they contact Jim Lee? did they track down the missing Brandon Choi? Did they spend endless Zoom meetings with Warner Bros. lawyers? Not a bit of it. They used a character in WildCATS that they could use. Former Vice President Dan Quayle. Who appeared in WildCATS #1-4 as he was possessed by an alien warrior.

Dan Quayle served as the 44th vice president of the United States from 1989 to 1993 under President George Bush. A one-term vice presidency, Quayle represented Indiana for the Republican Party in the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1981 and in the Senate from 1981 to 1989. He was defeated in 1992 by Bill Clinton and Al Gore. He sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, but withdrew his campaign early on and supported George W. Bush. He also joined Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm, in 1999.

These days he is best known for gaffes and blunders that seem minimal and quaint compared to the likes of Trump and Biden. Basically insisting that the word "potato" was spelled "potatoes" in a school classroom, correcting a student who had spelt it correctly.

Less remembered now were his staunch opposition to abortion rights, and his anti-gay marriage stance. But he did advise Mike Pence over the results of the 2020 Presidential Wlection, and told Pence that he had no choice but to verify the results, no matter what pressure Donald Trump had put on him. He may have saved America with those words. Who knew?

And now he's appearing in an Image comic book again, Local Man #5, by Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs, Brad Simpson, and Felipe Sobreiro allowing a crossover with WildCATS, without using any character now owned by DC Comics. Unless they want to try for an IP grab with Dan Quayle.

First giving us a parallel version of Gen 13 called Fourth Gen. And a reminder of how to spell potato.

And it's not the only Image Comics crossover the series is teasing as they point out what is to come for a subsequent issue. Even though no Local Man #6 has been solicited yet.

Shattered Image was a four-part mini-series published by Image Comics written by Kurt Busiek and drawn by Karl Kesel, which told the story of the Image Comics universe splitting into different parts as the Wildstorm characters were leaving, but also ended with the Top Cow characters leaving too, while also featuring Batman and The X-Men in an unofficial capacity along the way.

LOCAL MAN #5 CVR A FLEECS & SEELEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230263

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Felipe Sobreiro (A/CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

Half dead and all out of F# K$, LOCAL MAN is left brutally beaten by a man he once considered a father. Now, trapped in the 4th Gen Training Facility, he's stalked by the true killer of the Hodag, and THIRD GEN isn't coming to help him when he needs them most! ON THE FLIP SIDE: Meet FOURTH GEN, the grungiest group of GEN X superhero slackers in the world with dark ties to Image's lost heroes: THE WILDC.A.T.S! WHAT?!? In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!