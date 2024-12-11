Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: lois lane, superwoman

How Lois Lane: Superwoman Leads Into The Big Superman Event of 2025

How the Lois Lane: Superwoman one-shot leads into the big Superman event of 2025... Big, Big Spoilers all round for this one I think

Article Summary Lois Lane gains superpowers through a Lex Luthor-designed super suit, signaling a major Superman event in 2025.

This Superwoman one-shot links to past Superman comics, hinting at the upcoming 2025 storyline.

Lex's Amazo suit survives the battle, holding secrets and potential power for Lois Lane's future.

Connections to XXXXXXX suggest a broader narrative for the Superman universe in 2025.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Okay, so Josh Williamson writes the Superwoman: Lois Lane one-shot, published by DC Comics today, and drawn by Edwin Galmon, which sets up the big Superman event of 2025, it seems. Which, we presume, Joshua Williamson will be writing. Why? Well, dig in…

Superwoman: Lois Lane one-shot draws a line between the dots of Absolute Power, and recent Superman comics that has seen Lois Lane with Superman powers, working alongside Superman in Metropolis.

Purely coincidentally, at the same time in the Spider-Man comics, Mary Jane Watson also has powers. Another one of those weird comics co-incidences, right?

So we have the Amazo-derived super suit designed by Lex Luthor, worn by Lois Lane in the Absolute Power battle, hit by the attack wave that turned off the Amazo robots, but for Lois Lane to find herself somehow gaining super powers…

But in a different way than other people had gained powers after Absolute Power's conclusion, from other superheroes. Like Spawn, there is a limit on how much of the power she can use. Once it is gone, it is gone.

And it turns out that Lex's Amazo suit wasn't destroyed in the battle, it is being kept, and kept back for reasons. As it could have reached out further to enable Lois Lane's quite literal power grab.

And here's where the biggest spoilers for Superman comics in 2025 are about to hit. Because the questions are asked where Lois Lane managed to get Superman's powers from, if Superman still has his own. Recognise this ship?

Looks like any old Kryptonian power base under a yellow sun will do… and you may also recall a Bleeding Cool story from earlier in the year. Way earlier, February 2024. When we looked at the Kneel Before Zod series. And reported that the series was to kick off a major Superman event in 2025 with its twelfth and final issue. But that it would all really start with issue three.

In which General Zod had been gathering the troops for New Krypton, as well as killing off his partner and mother to his son, Ursa in front of his son. And what that meant for Zod, Lor-Zod, Superman, and Earth would play out in 2025. It was meant to be a twelve-issue mini-series but only went up to eight issues without explanation for the change.

That final issue saw General Zod take his team into deep space…

… power their warship by himself…

And setting course to the warlike home planet of the Khund. Well now, at the end of the Superwoman Special we see who she got her powers from.

And now we have the proof… look for those Kneel Before Zod issues to get a little extra attention. And does that mean we'll get the four final intended issues as well?

SUPERWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A EDWIN GALMON

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Edwin Galmon

The amazing story of how Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Lois Lane got superpowers and became Superwoman is finally told. What does it mean for the matriarch of the Super family to fly alongside her family and friends? And how long will these powers last? And who wants these powers for themselves?! Guest starring the Atom, Mister Terrific, Supergirl, and Silver Banshee! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024

