Looking Inside Uncanny X-Men #1 And Hearing From Gail Simone

Bleeding Cool already ran some fun preview pages from Uncanny X-Men #1 by Gail Simone and David Marquez, with as much analysis as we could squeeze about the goings on in the new Greymalkin Prison as part of the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch. But Marvel Comics has released more pages and a trailer for what will be hitting next month on the 7th of August.

Gail Simone says "I am a big advocate for new storytelling, but at heart, I am a lifelong comics reader and fan, and always will be. To be writing one of the most transformative and game-changing titles in comics history, well, it's on my mind all the time.The shadows of the giants who have worked on this book are all over the landscape, and it gets a little emotional to think about. Everyone has an X-Man they feel speaks to them directly. There's no other franchise like it in comics. It's an honor and a thrill and a panic, all at once. My first idea was, I want to lay out a welcome mat for all readers: new, returning and lifelong. They deserve the best mutant stories I can give them. I want to focus on the humanity, no pun intended. Big action, big personalities."

As to the state of play, Gail says that "the entire mutant community is fractured. There's grief and survivor's guilt and resentment, and it's just overwhelming. Rogue says it best: She tried to call all the mutants she thought were her support system, and no one answered the phone. Everyone deals with loss differently. For Rogue, it's particularly hard and she experiences another tragedy right out of the gate. She has to lift herself, and the mutants around her, back up again. That said, there's an interesting schism between Rogue's team and Cyclops' team over in X-Men. It reminds me a lot of the Xavier/Magneto philosophical conflict."

As for Rogue, "To me, Rogue is exactly what the school was built for. She came in under a dark cloud of suspicion and rough behavior. She came in alone. But the school worked for her. She learned to trust and be trustworthy. I think when you look at Xavier's dream, whatever else you think of it, damned if he didn't rehabilitate a lot of people who needed him. Plus, I think she's one of the most badass, emotionally thrilling characters in all of comics. It'd almost be worth being punched by her just to hear what she has to say about it! As much as I love her, though, I have to say, my favorite X-Man is whomever I am writing on the page at that moment. Gambit is a scene-stealer and surprisingly deep. Wolverine is going through something painful and hard, even for him. Jubilee and Nightcrawler bring the joy factor, and even they are a bit shaken up by what's happened. Writing dialogue for these mutants is the most fun I've had in comics and often the most emotional."

As for these PTSD X-Men… "Very natural. In the wake of loss, sometimes small communities form, but often, people break away, they want to be alone, they want less emotional clutter. They don't want to be reminded every moment of what they've lost. It's still there. It's just they're all trying to cope. There's no overall mutant community right now. It's a bunch of small cells, if that. Maybe someday, there will be again. That's Rogue's hope."

And who else may be coming if Gail has anything to do with it? "Monet, Chamber, Synch, Pixie, Spiral…"

UNCANNY X-MEN #1 – 75960620917000111

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Colors by MATTHEW WILSON

Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ – 75960620917000191

Virgin Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ – 75960620917000122

Negative Space Virgin Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – 75960620917000131

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU – 75960620917000116

Rogue Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO – 75960620917000161

Rogue Virgin Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO – 75960620917000119

Variant Cover by ANDY KUBERT – 75960620917000181

Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA – 75960620917000141

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JIM LEE – 75960620917000120

Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS – 75960620917000171

Variant Cover by MR GARCIN – 75960620917000121

Wraparound Connecting Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH – 75960620917000151

Logo Variant Cover – 75960620917000144

On Sale 8/7

And what we ran previously, and the questions we asked… The Krakoan Age is over. Orchis and the Enigma Dominion has been vanquished. But Krakoa is no longer on Earth. Neither are most of the mutants, only the fighting ones remain. And From The Ashes is coming. With new villains, new threats and far fewer mutants. Here's a look at Uncanny X-Men #1 from Gail Simone and David Marquez… just the inks. So far, at least,

So we see Doctor Corina Ellis, the psychic Phillip and her driver heading towards in the former X-Mansion, characters previously seen in the Free Comic Book Day issue before using a handprint register to enter.

The doodahs and trinkets of the X-Men remain on the walls and in the cabinets; Philip is looking even more skull-like.

They enter the Cerebro chamber, which is still, somehow, standing.

And is that the very bald Professor Xavier in that chair, being escorted towards the Chamber? Is this the reveal of who Inmate X is? He did hand himself over to be arrested at the end of Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 after all. Or might it be Cassandra Nova? After all, she does have a movie to appear in…

