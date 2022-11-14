Looney Tunes #269 Preview: Triple Threat Match

Bugs Bunny turns a Noble Prize award ceremony into a battle to the death in this preview of Looney Tunes #269.



Check out the preview below.

LOONEY TUNES #269

DC Comics

0922DC228

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Robert Pope (CA) Derek Fridolfs

It's time to award the recipient of the Noble Prize, and only the brightest and smartest are in attendance. But when Bugs misplaces the name of the award's recipient, he announces that it's up to the nominees to decide the winner amongst themselves. Who will rise to the top to become the smartest and brightest of them all?

In Shops: 11/15/2022

SRP: $2.99

