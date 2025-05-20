Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: looney tunes, scooby doo

Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo, Where Are You, DC Comics?

Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo, Where Are You, DC Comics? No sign of either comic book for months has raised questions.

Looney Tunes #281 is currently DC Comics' longest-running comic book without having been renumbered and then re-renumbered, like Action Comics or Detective Comics. Or at least it was. The comic doesn't seem to have been cancelled, but the last issue was in November with Looney Tunes #281. Its companion title, Scooby-Doo Where Are You #132, was published in February, but nothing has even been solicited since, save for some collections.

The books are notable for their duration, but since they were published every two or three months, they have an even greater longevity than their numbers would suggest. And at a $2.99 price point that even Todd McFarlane's Spawn books have been forced to abandon.

There was no notification, no FINAL ISSUE addition, nothing to suggest there were no more books coming. But… there seems to be no more coming. Was that line about "one last chance" meant to be read in a different way? Sales may not have been high, and DC Comics has had to run a number of Batman crossovers or Tom King tie-ins to raise interest.

However, this also comes at a time when the market for kids comics is booming, with many titles getting seven and high-six-figure print runs for bookstores, bookfairs and libraries, far outstripping Marvel, DC and manga sales. And for the more collectable side of the market, Dynamite has been doing gangbusters with other Hanna-Barbera titles such as Space Ghost, Herculoids and the like, as well as other Warner Bros. properties such as ThunderCats and PowerPuff Girls. I understand that Pamela Lifford, whose role as Warner Bros., President of Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, saw her oversee all DC Comics, was… pushed aside by now Publisher & CCO Jim Lee, partially over Dynamite getting those Warner Bros licensed titles and not, say Warner Bros' own comics publisher. And now there is no love, not even for Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo, amongst the comic books. But no one seems to want to say it.

They could put Forbidden Planet out of their misery…

SCOOBY-DOO WHERE ARE YOU #132

Sholly Fisch, Randy Elliott

SCOOBY AND THE GANG ON TRIAL–FOR MEDDLING?! Mystery Inc. never expected that when they went to investigate a haunted courtroom, they'd wind up prosecuted by a ghostly judge. Unless they can unmask the gavel-wielding ghost and clear their names, they might just get sent up the river…Styx! In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $2.99 LOONEY TUNES #281

Derek Fridolfs, Robert Pope

THE END OF THE LOONEY GAMES HAS ARRIVED! As Bugs Bunny presides one last time as the master of ceremonies, we head to the gym for this season's final events, including an intense game of volleyball featuring an unexpected contender, a rousing game of table tennis, and a wrestling match for the ages! In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $2.99

