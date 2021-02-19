"Looper Meets Saga" Declan Shalvey Writes Time Before Time From Image

Declan Shalvey has been talking about his upcoming project in his newsletter but, courtesy of Diamond, we have a lot more details of what's coming from him in May 2021. Time Before Time is a new sci-fi series written with Write It In Blood's Rory McConville, and drawn by Write It In Blood's Joe Palmer as well. Here's the solicitation, cover and preview of the comic.

TIME BEFORE TIME #1 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR210037

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Joe Palmer, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

The year is 2140, and to escape a world with no future, many turn to the Syndicate, a criminal organization who, for the right price, will smuggle you back in time to a better life. After working for the Syndicate for years, Tatsuo and Oscar decide to steal one of their boss's time machines-but soon find that the one thing you can't run from is your past.

TIME BEFORE TIME is a brand-new ongoing series where writer/artist DECLAN SHALVEY (BOG BODIES) joins forces with the WRITE IT IN BLOOD team of RORY McCONVILLE and JOE PALMER. Looper meets SAGA in this extra-sized debut issue In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Shalvey first mentioned it on his newsletter back in March 2020, when he wrote;

PROJECT PASSENGER

The pitch is nearly all ready to go, the pitch doc is ready, the pages all done and lettered, I'm just wrapping up some design stuff for the cover that I've been meaning to do for… a year(?). Just want to finish the current issue of PUNISHER before I do so should be sending that to Image in about a week. Fingers Crossed. Also, more progress on a work for hire gig..

And in May 2020 followed up, saying;

I had put PROJECT PASSENGER away for a while considering the recent shutdown, but in the last couple of weeks we finished off the pitch and I just decided to hand it in and see what happens. So I did and… it was approved! All I can say about it is that it's a project I'm co-writing and doing covers for. It's what this image I teased before (above) was for. I'm delighted it's been approved, have been tinkering with this for well over a year and could be a really interesting and crazy book. Actively working on it now, need to do some writing on it this week) but won't be out until some time next year.

Of course, that Punisher comic was never published. Project Passenger is Time Before Time. And will be out in May 2021.