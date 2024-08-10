Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Lord Of The Flies

Lord Of The Flies Graphic Novel Exhibited For Novel's 70th Anniversary

Lord Of The Flies Graphic Novel Original Artwork is to be exhibited in London for the 70th Anniversary of the original novel.

Article Summary London hosts Lord of the Flies graphic novel exhibit for the novel's 70th anniversary.

Event at The Bindery features Aimée de Jongh's artwork from the adaptation.

Exhibition runs free from 11th to 25th September 2024, 9am to 5pm.

Special discussion with Judy Golding and Aimée de Jongh on 18th September.

Okay, I know what I am doing next month. Faber & Faber will host a Lord of the Flies exhibition at its new offices in The Bindery at 51 Hatton Garden, in London. Then & Now: Lord of the Flies at Seventy will run from the 11th of September to the 25th of September 2024 in The Bindery's gallery. And to coincide with the release of the Aimée de Jongh adaptation of the novel by William Golding, which will have its original artwork on display. It will be open to the public, for free from 9am to 5pm. And yes, I'll totally be going.

I will definitely try and wangle an invite to the event on the 18th of September, where William Golding's daughter Judy Golding will discuss Lord Of The Flies with Aimée de Jongh.

Lord of the Flies: The Graphic Novel Hardcover – 12 Sept. 2024

by William Golding (Author), Aimée de Jongh (Illustrator, Adapter)

'The first book that reached out of the pages and seized me by the throat.'

STEPHEN KING

'Beautifully imagined, it immerses you in the heat of the tropics with its detail and palette and feels so poignant and relevant. Phenomenal.' CHRIS MOULD

Before The Stand and The Hunger Games, before Battle Royale and Yellowjackets, there was Lord of the Flies.

A plane crashes on a desert island. The only survivors, a group of schoolboys. By day, they explore the dazzling beaches. By night, they are haunted by nightmares of a primitive beast and of what they've lost.

'There aren't any grown-ups anywhere.'

Orphaned by society, they must forge their own; but it isn't long before the group is split, and their innocent games take a dangerous turn.

'What are we? Humans? Or Animals?'

For the first time, from acclaimed artist Aimée de Jongh, comes the stunning graphic novel adaptation of this classic story, one of the BBCs '100 Novels that shaped our World'.

