Lost Lad's London Murders In Yen Press May 2022 Solicits

Yen Press, an American manga and graphic novel publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group, also contains the imprints Yen On light/graphic novel line and the JY middle-grade graphic novel line. Here is their May 2022 solicits and solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors for May 2022.

LOST LAD LONDON GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR222087

(W) Shinya Shima (A) Shinya Shima

A murder on the London Underground and a mysterious bloody knife draw a regular university student and a grizzled New Scotland Yard detective into a web of crime and suspense…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 15

DAUGHTER OF EMPEROR GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR222088

(W) Yunsul (A) Rino

Some people are reborn as villainesses and others as heroes…but Adriana has the severe misfortune of being reborn as the infant daughter of the tyrannical Emperor Caitel! But as the days go on and she grows up, she finds that her cold-blooded father might have some warmth left in him yet…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 20

HOLY GRAIL ERIS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR222089

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama, Yuunagi

Connie is a viscount's daughter with little notable attributes besides her sincerity, so when she's suddenly framed for a crime she didn't commit, it seems like the end of the line for her-until the ghost of Scarlet Castiel, an infamous villainess who was executed ten years ago, swoops in and clears her name. In exchange, Connie resolves to solve the mystery behind Scarlet's untimely death…and in the process, uncovers a conspiracy that still haunts the present!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

MONSTABOO GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR222090

(W) Yuuya Takahashi (A) Tali

Ever since a monster killed her mother, Maruka has recklessly sought them out with a death wish. But when the first monster she runs into defies her expectations, not only does Maruka end up fighting alongside him-she asks him to be her boyfriend!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

GOT CHEAT SKILL BECAME UNRIVIALED REAL WORLD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR222091

(W) Miku (A) Kazoumi Minatogawa, Rein Kuwashima

Yuuya Tenjou was fifteen years old and bullied since he was little-just for being ugly. But one day, he found a door to another world. Traveling between an alternate reality and the real world, Yuya turns his life around!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

IN THE LAND OF LEADALE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR222092

(W) Ceez (A) Dashio Tsukimi

Keina Kagami's life ended when a power outage caused her life support to fail…and thus begins her new life two centuries later in the world of her favorite VRMMORPG, Leadale. She is now Cayna, her high elf game avatar, and several things about this version of Leadale are familiar: its abundant nature, clear blue sky, and even some of the NPCs she created. But the question remains-what has happened over the past two hundred years…?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

ADACHI AND SHIMAMURA GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR222093

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A) Moke Yuzuhara

February 14th, a day like any other. But for Adachi, it's a huge deal-it's Valentine's Day, and Adachi's prepared her best chocolate for Shimamura ten days in advance! Now all that's left is to give it to her, but Adachi can't help but hesitate as the moment draws near…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

REZERO FROZEN BOND GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR222094

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Minori Tsukahara, Shinichirou Otsuka

Based on a Re:ZERO short story by the original author, this manga offers a glimpse into the world of the half-elf Emilia and her spirit companion Puck before they first encountered Subaru Natsuki!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

MAGICAL REVOLUTION REINCARNATED PRINCESS & LADY GN VOL 01 (C

YEN PRESS

MAR222095

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi

"If I could use magic, I would fly in the sky. …" Unable to use magic, Princess Annisphia of the Kingdom of Palettia uses memories of her past life to create the new field of "magicology," and make her dreams come true. While test-flying her new witch's broom, she happens across Euphilia, a magical genius having her engagement unjustly and publicly broken off. Seeing the tears in Euphilia's eyes, Annisphia hatches a plan to kidnap the girl and take her home!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

STAR WARS LEIA PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN GN MANGA VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAR222096

(W) Claudia Gray (A) Haruichi

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….On planet Crate, Leia met her father, Bail Organa, who was meeting with a mysterious armed group. After Leia learned the truth of her father's investigation mission, she decides to fight against the Empire herself. What awaits Leia in the next target, Naboo system?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 13

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR222097

(W) Takahashi Miyuki (A) Takahashi Miyuki

Well, one of Yuki's problems has been solved, at least. The Naruse-leaving-the-team-to-practice-alone-because-he-didn't-want-to-look-lame one. Which is much easier to deal with than the Naruse-wants-Yuki-to-say-she-like-likes-him or the Naruse-wants-Yuki-to-be-his-girlfriend problem. Come to think of it, that cheeky brat seems to be the source of all of Yuki's troubles…so why would she want to date him?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

IM THE CATLORDS MANSERVANT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR222098

(W) Rat Kitaguni (A) Rat Kitaguni

A fun day at the amusement park goes awry when Yukiharu uncovers a cat circus that seems to hiding quite a few secrets. However, when the cats suddenly refuse to perform, their trainer turns to the Izumi household for help. The cuteness and mysteries intensify as the spotlight shines on them!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

SO IM A SPIDER SO WHAT KUMOKO SISTERS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR222099

(W) Okina Baba (A) Gratinbird, Tsukasa Kiryu, Asahiro Kakashi

Welcome to the Kumoko Sisters Vacation Resort, located deep within the Great Elroe Labyrinth. Apart from the light of day, we have every other attraction a guest could dream of. Roller coasters? Check. Scuba diving? Check. Just get on the elevato-Aaaah! Get out of the way! You'll be squashed!! Never mind that then…Please enjoy the rest of your stay at our lovely vacation resort!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

MAGIA RECORD PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR222100

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Fujiino Fuji

Iroha, still searching for her little sister, gets caught up in the fight against the Rumor of Mizuna District. The ones who guard against this Rumor and the misfortune it calls forth are the Wings of Magius, sisters who call the Doppel effect proof that they can release magical girls from their fate!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

IM THE HERO BUT THE DEMON LORDS ALSO ME GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR222101

(W) Akiyoshi Ota (A) Tatsuya Endo

The hits just keep coming for Yuuma, as a "slightly racy present" arrives for Alfin and Lavinia from another world, and inside lies a secret capable of altering the fate of the world…! Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of this pulse-pounding (in more ways than one) fantasy!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

REIGN OF THE SEVEN SPELLBLADES GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR222102

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Sakae Esuno, Ruria Miyuki

Why did a Garuda, a divine beast familiar, appear in the colosseum? Why did the troll attack Katie during the entrance parade? All the mysteries point to a single answer-one that leads to a secret sword!!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR222103

(W) Yuumikan (A) Jirou Oimoto, Koin

Maple and Sally make smooth progress through the second event, but their antics lead to other players fearing them as living legends!! Whatever the fuss is about their being untouchable by swords or disappearing like illusions, the two will continue nonchalantly plowing through their enemies as usual!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

HERO OVERPOWERED BUT OVERLY CAUTIOUS GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR222104

(W) Light Tuchihi (A) Saori Toyota, Koyuki

No sooner have Seiya and his friends made it back from Dragon Village than it's time for them to face a new enemy-the Demon Lord's army's absurdly fast airborne strike force! And when they save the beautiful knight Rosalie, captain of the Roseguard Imperial Knights, from this horde of demonic flies, her hot-blooded personality is sure to put her at odds with the legendarily cautious Seiya…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

MIERUKO-CHAN GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAR222105

(W) Tomoki Izumi (A) Tomoki Izumi

After finding a kindred spirit in the Godmother, Miko's made just a tiny bit of progress in figuring out what the heck is going on with her eyesight. But a bunch of mysteries still remain-like who those freaky shrine maidens are and who that shady dude in the top hat is…As if that weren't enough, Hana's come down with a sickness that (may) have been caused by ghost possession!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAR222106

(W) Akiharu Touka (A) Akiharu Touka

To speed Yomi's recovery in the aftermath of Kagura's ambush as a Knight of Schwartz, Iana and her companions bring him to Ginoford's family manor to seek the assistance of Ginoford's best friend, a doctor named Yatori. But something about the man seems…off to Iana. Is he really just the charming gentleman he appears to be-or does a more sinister nature lurk behind a congenial facade?!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

FINAL FANTASY LOST STRANGER GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

MAR222107

(W) Hazuki Minase (A) Itsuki Kameya

On their search for clues about the resurrection spell "Raise," Shogo and his party wander into the Great Library that lies in the magical kingdom of Mysidia. There, they are ensnared in the monster Byblos's book world, a limitless land which takes the form of their enemy's imagination. Able to read their minds, Byblos uses their greatest fears against them, transforming into the manifestation of their despair. Alus and Shogo awaken their powers and resist, but is there any hope of escape…?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

SMOKIN PARADE GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

MAR222108

(W) Jinsei Kataoka (A) Kazuma Kondou

Youkou and his friends confront Amenotori's president Utsuwa. In the midst of the battle for the survival of the world, Youkou gets two choices for the future. Who are the real demons, the humans or the Spiders? This steampunk horror-action story reaches its final volume!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

KARNEVAL GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

MAR222109

(W) Touya Mikanagi (A) Touya Mikanagi

Gareki's desperate search for Nai is finally over! But his troubles have only just begun-Nai's fleeting appearance is accompanied by the other Karoku and his behavior is anything but normal. When he vanishes through a mysterious portal after leaving Gareki with a cryptic question, Gareki's burning desire to save his friend pushes him to follow. Meanwhile, Hirato's investigation into Kafka's presence in the Allonga village is interrupted by a strangely familiar face…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 20

CIRQUE DU FREAK MANGA OMNIBUS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

MAR222110

(W) Darren Shan (A) Takahiro Arai

Darren Shan is going home-and his world is going to hell. Old enemies await. Scores must be settled. Destiny looks certain to destroy him, and the world is doomed to fall to the Ruler of the Night…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 24

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY YEAR ONE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

MAR222111

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Kento Sakaeda, Shingo Adachi, Noboru Kannatuki

"I think she went far away. And I doubt she will ever come back. But I do not believe she is dead." Now that Goblin Slayer and Arc Mage have parted ways, a whole new story begins!

"Is he capable of anything other than hunting goblins?"

When a certain promising adventurer's peculiar quest record comes under scrutiny, an Adventurers Guild examiner comes from the capital to the frontier to get a look at the man in the flesh. Thus begins Goblin Slayer's promotion exam under the watchful eye of this senior colleague of Guild Girl…!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

MAR222112

(W) Mai Tanaka (A) Mai Tanaka

After Nyuudou announces he'll be dropping out of Hyakki Academy, Haruaki and his students are stunned. They all try to persuade him to stay, but despite their best efforts, Nyuudou refuses to change his mind. With a vital member of his class out of the picture, will Haruaki be able to convince him (and his powerful family) to come back?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

KONOSUBA GOD BLESSING WONDERFUL WORLD GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

MAR222113

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Masahito Watari, Kurone Mishima

Finally, the day of Darkness's and Alderp's wedding is on the horizon. Kazuma sneaks into the mansion in order to rescue Darkness, but she's got no intention of leaving. But when she invites him to stay the night, Kazuma can't help but wonder what she's got in mind…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

MAR222114

(W) Aidalro (A) Aidalro

After going to rescue Aoi, Hanako-kun and Nene are thrown from No. 6's boundary and suddenly find themselves in a strange village, where they meet a girl named Sumire who seems to have a history with No. 6. Witnessing Sumire's "wedding day" up close might just give Nene a hint on how to resolve the school's impending crisis and save Aoi-but she'll have to survive it first! Meanwhile, on the very banks of the Far Shore, Aoi and Akane finally put into words exactly what they mean to each other…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

DEVIL IS PART TIMER GN VOL 18

YEN PRESS

MAR222115

(W) Satoshi Wagahara (A) Mashiro Hiiragi

Forced into a battle with the Demon King's army by the schemes of Heaven and Olba, Emilia struggles with pangs of conscience. But a letter from Alciel gives her the confidence that Maou will come to overturn the situation…!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 25

YEN PRESS

MAR222116

(W) Kenji Saito (A) Akinari Nao

One of the Giants of the Nornir, Verthand, invades! Arin and her companions tremble as they pay witness to the power to cross dimension when suddenly Dis Trinity and two of the Demon Commanders appear. The strongest of reinforcements will terrify and astound with their amazing sorcery!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON SWORD ORATORIA GN VOL 17

YEN PRESS

MAR222117

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Takashi Yagi, Kiyotaka Haimura, Suzuhito Yasuda

Looking for the key to the man-made dungeon Knossos, Bete ends up going on a date with the Amazon Lena, who has a one-sided crush on him. While he succeeds in getting information from Lena, as the two of them look for the key, they are set upon by a group of assassins! Their fiercest enemy, Valleta, stands in their way, and she's not going down without a fight!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 19

YEN PRESS

MAR222118

(W) Yoshimurakana (A) Yoshimurakana

Rinko's friend, Eruno, whose father she murdered, has been kidnapped by a man looking to become her new father himself! The perpetrator obsesses over her, even giving her his late child's name, and all she can do is play along as she waits for someone to rescue her… Meanwhile, the police rush to investigate, following the man's trail and discovering a strange letter in the process. After reading it, Kuroko narrows the man's possible whereabouts down to two locations, but she'll need to act quickly…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13

BLACK BUTLER GN VOL 31

YEN PRESS

MAR222119

(W) Yana Toboso (A) Yana Toboso

In order to cut off their enemies' lifelines, the Phantomhive staff has scattered in all directions. To the north, Mey-Rin, having infiltrated Baron Heathfield's manor, engages in battle with the masterful maid, Jane! Meanwhile, in the east, at a sanatorium for veterans, Baldo and Lau receive a rough welcome from the nurse celebrated as a miracle healer…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13