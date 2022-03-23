Lots Of Cuddling In Saga #57 Preview- Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples

Saga #57 is our today, after such a long time without, it's still a bizarre thing to see it on the shelves again. still for $2.99 a copy. And with far thicker and nicer paper than Marvel Comics titles are sporting this week. Seriously what's with that? Maybe I can take Lying Cat along with me to get an answer… here's a preview of the issue, out today.

Saga #57 by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples

Long-term relationships are easy? LYING.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $2.99

SAGA #57 (MR)







SAGA #58 (MR)





Friends or enemies?



SAGA #59 (MR)





What the hell does this fish have to do with the people who want Hazel dead? Find out this May as the strangest epic in comics continues-somehow still only $2.99!



SAGA #60 (MR)





Will the landmark sixtieth issue of SAGA end with triumph or tragedy for Hazel and her family? This may be a "season finale" of SAGA, but the most emotional series in comics is only getting started!

