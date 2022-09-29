Low Orbit YA OGN by Kazimir Lee Switches from Iron Circus To IDW

In 2019, Iron Circus Comics announced they had signed a deal to publish Low Orbit, a graphic novel by Kazimir Lee. "JUST SIGNED by ICC: Low Orbit, by @portmento! Azar Balkhi's quiet, small town life is disrupted by the arrival of the Brinks! Iris, the laid-back weirdo, & her sci-fi author dad, Shannon, seem like the perfect family to Azar, MUCH better than her own. But… ARE they? in 2023!"

But now Low Orbit, the debut YA graphic novel by Kazimir Lee has been picked up by Megan Brown at IDW. I asked Kaximir about the switch and they said it was very amicable, it was just that the project got a little bit bigger than originally planned, 300+ page books with multiple volumes, so IDW made more sense to them, and a new schedule was needed. And they look forward to working with Iron Circus on another, smaller, sci-fi project.

Azar and Tristan are high schoolers who bond over a rented house, a broken arm, and two equally broken homes. When Azar stumbles across the Exiles of Overworld, a famous science fiction book written by Tristan's father, she finds an escape—but as she struggles to navigate her own sexuality and complicated relationships, she must leave the fantasy world behind.

Low Orbit will be now published by IDW in February 2026 . Kazimir Lee's agent Bob Mecoy at Bob Mecoy Book Services handled the deal for world rights.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now