Lucie Ebrey Auctions Her Cowgirls & Dinosaurs Graphic Novel To Penguin

Cowgirls & Dinosaurs: Big Trouble in Little Spittle is the first of a new series of middle-grade graphic novels by Lucie Ebrey. The western follows Abigail and her rival, Clementine who are cowgirls that ride dinosaurs, off on an adventure to save their town from the Bandit Queen and the perils of the ferocious dinosaurs of the prairie.

Alex Sanchez, while at Razorbill, acquired, at auction, North American rights to the first two books in the Cowgirls & Dinosaurs middle grade graphic novel series. Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Now that he has left, Simone Roberts-Payne will edit the series. Publication for book one is set for fall 2023, with book two to follow in summer 2025. Lucie Ebrey's agent Steven Salpeter at Assemble Media did the two-book deal while at Curtis Brown.

"A Western-inspired graphic novel for young readers who love crime-fighting, gutsy girls, and of course, dinosaurs! For fans of Hilda and the Troll series and Witches of Brooklyn! In the town of Little Spittle, dinosaurs and cowgirls live in harmony. Abigail, who has always dreamed of becoming a detective, lives on the outskirts of town with her pet dinosaur Rootbeer. Meanwhile Clementine, daughter of the sheriff, was born into the life of fighting crime. But when the Bandit Queen gets a hold of some dark magic, the town and the sheriff are nowhere to be found. It's up to Clem, Abigail, and Rootbeer to team up, defeat the Bandit Queen, and save their beloved town from bandits, dinomagik, and undercover attacks. In a hilarious tale of two unlikely friends, Clem and Abigail show us how to be our authentic selves while simultaneously kicking some butt."

Lucie Ebrey is a cartoonist, illustrator and writer living in Bristol who graduated from Falmouth University with a degree in Illustration in 2015 and specialises in sequential art and story telling, previously being published by Boom Studios on Adventure Time and Gumball. She tweeted out the news, saying "My debut graphic novel Cowgirls & Dinosaurs: Big Trouble in Little Spittle is coming out this September from @RazorbillBook. Pre-orders help a lot (and so does ordering from your local independent bookshop) And, of course, a huge thanks to @boyaboyasun for being such a terrific colorist. I couldn't have done it without you! The book is infinitely better for having you on board! And big thanks to my agent @StiSal for seeing my potential!"

She also posted art from the second book, saying "Brb working on the sequel as we speak(quel)".

