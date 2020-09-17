Lumberjanes Comes To An End In December 2020

Publisher Boom Studios Lumberjanes, the Eisner and GLAAD award-winning series, will wrap its six-year run in December 2020, with a special one-shot oversized comic book. Lumberjanes: End Of The Summer by Kat Leyh (Snapdragon), co-writer and co-creator Shannon Watters, artists Kanesha C. Bryant (Encyclopedia Lumberjanica) and Alexa Bosy (Lumberjanes: Somewhere That's Green #1), as well as returning co-creator and series artist Brooklyn Allen, concludes the series in a special oversized issue.

In the final chapter of the "End of Summer" epic event, the brave campers and counselors of Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types are in the fight of their lives against the mysterious force known as the Grey. Molly has discovered a deep and ancient forest magic which she hopes to use to protect her friends and the home they've all found at camp. But will she be strong enough to save everyone in the camp and the forest? Or is the all-encompassing, all-erasing Grey just too powerful for anyone to stop?

"When we announced 'End of Summer', we knew it would be the conclusion of a journey full of friendship, wonder, and fun for the Lumberjanes and for those of us who have wandered into the forest alongside them. We're so happy that so many readers, young and old, have found joy and adventure whenever they sat down to a new story with Jo, Mal, Ripley, April, Molly, and all the other beloved characters we've grown to love throughout the years," said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. "While this is the end of the Lumberjanes monthly comic book series for now, it's not the end of the 'Janes and new adventures, so stay tuned for more exciting news to come."

Launched in 2014 under Boom Studios' YA-focused BoomBox imprint by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Noelle Stevenson and Brooklyn Allen, Lumberjanes was originally solicited as a limited series, but sales waw it grow into an ongoing series, a New York Times best-seller, repeat-award-winner and has even crossed over with DC in Lumberjanes/Gotham Academy. The Lumberjanes have expanded to middle-grade novels published by Amulet Books and a diverse array of merchandise from pins to patches.

Lumberjanes: End Of The Summer #1 will be available in December 2020.