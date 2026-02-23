Posted in: Comics, Viz Media, Yen Press | Tagged: comicspro, lunar

Lunar Distribution To Add Viz Media And Yen Press In 2026

Lunar Distribution are to add Viz Media and Yen Press to their books this year, as announced at ComicsPRO 2026

Article Summary Lunar Distribution announces addition of Viz Media and Yen Press manga lines for 2026.

Major warehouse expansion set to support growth and new publisher partnerships.

Yen Press acknowledges retailer challenges post-Diamond and hints at distribution changes.

Viz Media and Yen Press will boost Lunar’s manga offerings for comic and book stores.

At the ComicsPRO comic book retailer event this past week (catch up with all our coverage here), Lunar Distribution co-owner Christine Merkler showed off all the publishers that had joined Lunar Distribution since last year, when the Diamond bankruptcy was all kicking off. But also mentioning two that weren't on the display yet. She began saying;

"Hello everyone, thanks for coming. It's been such a boring year, right? We have trouble just finding things to do, all of us. I'm sure you all know me, but I am Christina Merkler, and one of the owners of Lunar Distribution. We've added a couple of publishers since last year – these are all of them."

But there was more to come. She added, "We're in the process of a pretty big warehouse expansion that's gonna be completed by the end of this year, middle of next year. We plan to add about 100,000 square feet to the warehouse, which will hopefully, you will probably see in the next 6 to 8 months, our addition of Viz Media and Yen Press.

Two of the biggest manga publishers in North America, indeed, the world. And while Viz Media didn't make mention of this in their presentation, Yen Press, currently distributed to books and comics stores by Hachette, saw Yen Press Sales & Marketing Director Mark DeVera comment on the situation.

"We are distributed by the Hachette Group. Previously, a lot of you who bought our books bought them from Diamond, and we are now in the post-Diamond world. And in this world, I would say we're probably one of the hardest publishers to get books from them right now. I am very aware of this because of all the retailers who reached out to us to inform us that this is the case. Jake Shapiro, Brian Hibbs, Joe Murray, we really appreciate all of the discussion we've had with you all to get a better understanding of how difficult things are. I was hoping to come to you all today to give more updates on how to get our books but I can't tell you, as there are discussions we're having. So I hope at this time next year you'll be able to get information on our books, and the way that you want to get it, and perhaps even order our books from other sources."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!