Mad Cave Studios Cancels Four Free Comic Book Day Titles

Bleeding Cool got the word that the following four titles from Mad Cave Studios and its two imprints, Maverick and Papercutz, have been cancelled from Free Comic Book Day, out of the six comic books it was offering. This comes after Fantagraphics also pulled its Lost Marvels Free Comic Book Day title in the wake of Free Comic Book Day owner Diamond Comic Distributors' declaration of Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of the year. You can follow Bleeding Cool's in-depth coverage of the story here.

Princess Gwenevere & King Arthur Crossover #1

Phineas And Ferb #1

Flash Gordon Adventures #1

Herobear And The Kid #1

James Facinto, publicist at Mad Cave Studios tells me "Thanks – yes, the ones you list were cancelled, but we decided to continue with Speed Racer #0 and Phantom #0". They are available in single issues through Diamond and in bulk packs from Lunar Distributors. Here are the details of the four cancelled comics and the two remaining ones.

Cancelled by Mad Cave for Free Comic Book Day

PRINCESS GWENEVERE & KING ARTHUR CROSSOVER

Maverick

(W) Jordie Bellaire, Joseph Corallo (A) Various (CA) Gaia Cardinalli

The worlds of Princess Gwenevere & the Jewel Riders and King Arthur & the Knights of Justice have never overlapped until now. Thirty years of cartoon nostalgia has all led to this moment! Join Eisner Winner Jordie Bellaire and GLAAD award-winner Joseph Corallo as they take you to Camelot and Avalon. Merlin is lost in the Wild Magic and finds himself unable to defeat Morgana once and for all. Using his last strength, he summons brave heroes from across the lands-bringing the Jewel Riders and the Knights of Justice together for the first time. The newly combined teams must use their magical powers and knightly prowess and join forces for the first time and save their worlds, once and for all. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

FLASH GORDON & THE GIRL FROM INFINITY ADVENTURES

Papercutz

(W/A) Art Baltazar & Various (CA) Art Baltazar

What's going on with Flash Gordon and why does he look so different? The only way to get all of the answers is to read this story! The Flash Gordon Adventures series returns with a brand-new story by the Eisner Award-Winning team of Art Baltazar and Franco! Plus, a new story by Mike Cavallaro (Nico Bravo) and more! Plus: Introducing The Girl from Infinity by New York Times bestseller Marguerite Bennett and Bev Johnson (artist of Adventures in Fosterland)! In the future, voyager Dale Arden discovers a shooting star — containing a girl named Flash Gordon, Defender of the Universe! But Flash has no memory. Together, she and Dale must uncover her past, save Dale's family, and rescue the planet Omnia from the clutches of the cruel Emperor Azimuth! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

HEROBEAR AND THE KID

Papercutz

(W/A/CA) Mike Kunkel

Herobear and the Kid return! Tyler discovers a special comic he's been searching for. Unable to pay for it, he instead creates his own comic about Herobear and trades it with the store owner, who is surprised to get it signed and delivered by the actual real-life Herobear. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Disney's Phineas and Ferb

Papercutz

(W) Scott Peterson, Joshua Pruett (A/CA) VARIOUS

From Disney's Phineas and Ferb writers Scott Peterson and Joshua Pruett comes two FREE COMIC BOOK DAY stories IN ONE! When Dr. Doofenshmirtz tries to use Free Comic Book Day to take over the Tri-State Area, his inator sends Doof and Perry the Platypus INTO ANOTHER COMIC BOOK, a story featuring Phineas and Ferb! Can Perry stop Doof and escape the comic before the whole thing self-destructs? Find out Saturday May 3rd, 2025! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Still Being Published by Mad Cave for Free Comic Book Day

THE PHANTOM #0

Mad Cave Studios

(W) Ray Fawkes (A/CA) Various

The Phantom, Lee Falk's highly influential superhero, is back in an all-new adventure series! The first story in an exciting publishing plan that is sure to satisfy both new and returning "Phans" of comics' beloved Ghost Who Walks. In true Phantom fashion, look forward to pulpy storytelling focused on justice, honor, mystery, and mythology-all told with heaps of action! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Speed Racer #0

Mad Cave Studios

(W) David Pepose, Mark Russell (A) VARIOUS (CA) Chris Batista

An all-new continuation of Tatsuo Yoshida's classic manga/anime, MachGoGoGo, known to Western audiences as Speed Racer!

David Pepose has the storytelling keys to the featured story in issue #0, which ignites Mad Cave's ongoing Speed Racer series. Meanwhile, Mark Russell drives a backup tale that leads directly into a Racer X spin-off series. One part Drive, another part Baby Driver, and another part Fast and Furious-with classic anime/manga inspiration throughout-fans new and old are given a front-row seat to exciting tales of action, adventure, overcoming challenges, and family. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

