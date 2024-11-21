Posted in: Comics | Tagged: phantom, Speed Racer

Mad Cave Bring Back The Phantom & Speed Racer for Free Comic Book Day

Mad Cave brings back The Phantom and Speed Racer for Free Comic Book Day 2025 as well as L'il Flash Gordon from Papercut.

Bleeding Cool dropped the full Free Comic Book Day 2025 listings earlier today, long before anyone else got a shufty. Which means we have been able to pull out some interesting twists along the way before anyone else has their laces done up. Including that Mad Cave will be publishing a new comic book series featuring The Phantom to go alongside their other Defender Of The Earth, Flash Gordon. As well as bringing back Speed Racer to comics and giving Flash Gordon his own young reader title from their Papercutz imprint.

Speed Racer #0 will be written by David Pepose and Mark Russell. "We're honored to work alongside Tatsunoko Production to bring new Speed Racer stories to the fans," said Mad Cave Studios president Mark Irwin in a statement. "This is a dream project for us, and we're excited to explore the rich history and timeless appeal of these characters while delivering new stories that will thrill both nostalgic fans and those discovering the world of Speed Racer for the first time."

"Speed Racer is one of Tatsunoko's most beloved properties and we're excited to partner with Mad Cave Studios to bring new and original stories to fans of all generations," added Tatsunoko Production's director of international business Mari Yamauchi. "Tatsunoko is incredibly happy with Mad Cave's work on Gatchaman and we look forward to continuing our journey together with Speed Racer."

The Phantom was first published by Lee Falk in February 1936 tells the story of a costumed crime-fighter in the fictional African country of Bangalla and at its its peak, the strip was read by over 100 million people every day. Recently there has been a little back and forth over who does or who does not have the rights to publish Phantom comic books, but I am sure that has all be sorted out now.

