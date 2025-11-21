Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: florida, Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre

Mad Cave Studios Unleashes The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre

Mad Cave Studios Unleashes The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre from Fred Kennedy and James Edward Clark

These Hippos Are Hungry … For Blood! Mad Cave Studios has officially raised the absurdity bar with their latest announcement: The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre, a four-issue, synth-soaked action-comedy to be published in February. Set in the over-the-top theme park Disco Hippo Wonderland in Flamingo City, the story centres on Jans M'jor Discau – the corpulent park owner with a very bad plan. Discau unleashes Coke45, his ultra-potent new drug, right into the hippopotamus enclosure – and chaos erupts. (Mad Cave Studios) Enter Agent Clarke Nebraska, a government operative determined to bring Discau down, and Miquel, a rogue cop and the older brother of undercover agent Tico Senecoza, who was recently captured. When bullets start flying, the drug gets dumped, and the hippos run wild – it's up to Nebraska and Miquel to form a very uneasy truce. Then a marijuana-smoke–fuelled hurricane floods the park, sending Hippo-Disco Wonderland into ruin and turning the story into an all-out molecular-level fever dream of violence, slapstick, and Reagan-era paranoia. As an added twist, readers will witness the emergence of the Laser Drug Force, the maddest anti-narcotics task force you never knew you needed. A coked-up herd of hippos rampages through a flooded theme park, leaving one agent and a rogue cop to clean up the mess – if they don't kill each other first. Welcome to the glorious wreckage of a D.A.R.E. PSA gone wrong…

The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre is written by Fred Kennedy of Dead Romans and Assassin's Creed: Power, and drawn and lettered by James Edward Clark of Evil Comics and Tales to Enlighten. Lennedy says, "I am kind of shocked this book happened… not that I don't think it's good. I think it's amazing! But more because we don't get much silly these days. This book is silly, VERY silly. And I don't think there's ever been a greater need for silly." Clark added, "I'd like to commend Fred and Mad Cave Studio's bravery in seeing this project through to fruition. Together, I hope to open the public's eyes to the very real and imminent danger posed to the public by nature's most vile, disgusting, hateful abomination: The Hippopotamus!"

THE FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE

Writer: Fred Kennedy – Artist & Letterer: James Edward Clark

Release Date: February 18th, 2026

Disco Hippo Wonderland is the number one amusement park in Flamingo City. But few realize its corpulent owner, Jans M'jor Discau, is about to release the most potent drug ever created: Coke45! Fortunately for humanity, Agent Clarke Nebraska is on the case! She'll bring down Discau come heck or high water! That was the plan, until her undercover agent, Tico Senecoza, was captured! And before she can rescue him, Miquel—Tico's sexy loose cannon of an older brother beats her to the punch, storming into the park with bullets flying. Discau panics, dumping the Coke45 into the hippo enclosure and letting them loose on the park, before fleeing into Wonderland's tunnel network! Nebraska's plans are totally off the rails, and things get worse when a marijuana smoke-fueled hurricane drowns the park in torrential rain! Now it's up to Nebraska and Miquel to create an uncomfortable truce to bring Discau down before he escapes!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!