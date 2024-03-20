Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ben reilly, kaine, Madame Web, miles morales, spider-gwen, spider-man 2099

Madame Web Reveals The Future Of Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Today's Web Of Spider-Man #1 looks to the future for the Spider-Man titles, courtesy of a certain Madame Web, who Marvel definitely thought would be a bigger thing right now, across the Marvel Universe.

With Amazing Spider-Man currently messing with Tombstone, the winner of the Gang War on the streets of New York, with a little help from Spider-Man, choosing the lesser of multiple evils.

And which will be, according to Spider-Man Group Editor Nick Lowe, "careening toward ASM #50, which kicks off what might be the biggest spider-story ever where Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness bring back the Green Goblin! You might think you know what's going to happen there, but I promise you that you do not. And whatever shape New York City is in after that, John Romita Jr. is coming back for a showdown we've been promising since ASM #1 a few years ago. The true showdown of Spider-Man Vs. Tombstone."

Tombstone has privately promised to murder Spider-Man publicly to restore his reputation. As for the Green Goblin and Norman Osborn?

Well, we have Norman Osborn as the Gold Goblin, taking down the hell demon that resembled him, released from Limbo, to be returned to Madelyne Pryor's demonic embassy in New York.

With Spider-Man 2099 taking on his own Green Goblin, while wondering what Madame Web wants of him, putting together a new Spider Society from across the Multiverse.

We also have the Ghost-Spider version of Gwen Stacy, or Spider-Gwen, from Earth 65…

But another Gwen Stacy as being another Green Goblin. You know, dressing up as the guy who murdered your father is totally normal.

We have Mobius and Ouroboros based on the versions of themselves from Loki dealing with the time and multidimensionality of this all…

… if anyone listens to them that is. Nick Lowe reminds us that "This will be a character-defining series that people will be talking about for a long time as Gwen is putting down roots in the 616! What happened in Earth-65?" Maybe it all went to hell.

Madelyne Pryor's relationship to Ben Reilly, Peter Parker clone-turned-demonic antagonist Chasm is on the loose again.

Ben Reilly also used to be the Scarlet Spider, the current version of whom, fellow Peter Parker clone, Kaine, is also following the instructions of Madame Web, and keeping an eye on Chasm.

Madame Web has a new Spider Society to form after all, but with a Sinister Six-type group aware of what is going down.

Nick Lowe says "I'm going to be a little more coy about the Kaine, Chasm, and Spider-Society stories. I don't want to get too far ahead of our

announcements on that front, but let these serve as your warning that big things are coming!!" Not the only group to be worries about, Spider-Woman has The Assembly to deal with…

There's a certain Eternal antagonist Druig getting involved for the thwipps and giggles…

While Spectacular Spider-Men with Peter Parker and Miles Morales Spider-Men also has another mystery blind antagonist "watching" over them.

With Marvel Comics promising that "The first arc has more twists and turns than a roller coaster, and the story we planted here has a few subtle hints at what the second arc holds in store."

While Miles Morales is also getting dragged into another event, with Marvel saying "Miles will play an enormous part in the Blood Hunt event taking over Marvel this summer. Biggest Miles event moments since Secret Wars!"

A vampire macguffin that Miles Morales let go… all this and more from all manner of folk in Web Of Spider-Man #1, out today. While Spider-Boy looks at a past that no one can remember in Spider-Boy #5…

… not even Jessica Drew in Spider-Woman #5.

Although someone notices a missing party.

Looks like one person wasn't affected by the Web of Reality… still, maybe Madame Web has competition?

