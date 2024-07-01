Manabu Yashiro's Tank Chair in Kodansha's September 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: kodansha, Manabu Yashiro, september 2024, Tank Chair

Tank Chair is a new manga by Manabu Yashiro launching in Kodansha's September 2024 solicits and solicitations about a cyber-enhanced assassin in the most dangerous city in the universe. Here's a full listing as well as their Vertical manga solicits for the same month.

TANK CHAIR GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242352

(W) Manabu Yashiro (A) Manabu Yashiro

Living on Gui Cheng Island, called "the most dangerous city in the universe," is no easy task. Genetic doping is common for gangs to gain ultimate power. Shizuka, a young girl, takes on the most dangerous of assassin jobs, but she's not the one doing the killing. Rather, it's her brother, Nagi, a strong assassin who took a bullet to protect his sister, leaving him in a comatose state and having to use a wheelchair. However, Shizuka has figured out the key to waking her brother up: he must be faced with killing intent! Thus begins a violent journey of recovery, battling the most dangerous foes!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

I CROSSED DRESSED FOR IRL MEETUP GN VOL 01 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242344

"Cocoa" has made three best friends in her monthly meetup group, where girls get together every month to quell their sweet tooths by meeting up at the cutest and trendiest new dessert cafes. Cocoa is in it for the sweets-really!-but she's also harboring a few secrets: Not only does Cocoa have a crush on another one of the girls in the group, Opera, but she's actually a guy named Satoshi who's been cross-dressing in order to attend the all-girl group! During one meetup, things come to a head when Opera discovers that Cocoa is cross-dressing-and to Cocoa's surprise, Opera confesses that he is too! But Cocoa realizes that his attraction to Opera is more than clothing-deep, and as the two grow closer, they'll learn more about each other-and their own selves they could have ever imagined. Includes volumes 1 and 2 of the Japanese edition, over 250 pages of manga! In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242332

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way…

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

A DO GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242333

(W) Amano Jaku (A / CA) Amano Jaku

Hovering between life and death after shielding Eito from the army's bullets, Riko awakes in the same facility that Eito fought to escape. Colonel Tsujiura then reveals that Riko owes her life to an A-DO named Ewan and his miraculous healing powers. Back in the outside world, an extortionist cult learns of Ewan's existence and hatches a scheme to kidnap him. With danger now pressing on every side, Eito and Ewan must decide who holds the strings to their fates.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

ANYWAY IM FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242334

(W) Haruka Mitsui (A / CA) Haruka Mitsui

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the sempai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean. And her feelings may not be the only ones changing! Adding to the challenge is a global pandemic, upending the hopes and joys of high school life. But romance is resilient, and crushes and confessions flourish among Mizuha's friends.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT USE APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 12 (

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242335

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

BLOOD BLADE GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242336

(W) Oma Sei (A / CA) Oma Sei

Having fallen in battle long ago, Count Vlad Dracula is reborn as a katana-wielding young vampiress in an alternate-history Europe. After the reincarnated Dracula rescues a girl named Clara from a mysterious stranger, Clara explains that she is the creation of a certain Victor Frankenstein. She also reveals that she is fleeing from an organization called Cerberus, which seeks to capture and study "monsters" such as herself in order to create an army of human-monster hybrids. Clara begs the vampiress to flee with her to an island of monsters where the two of them will be safe… but as they set out for Monster Island, the sinister forces of Cerberus are in hot pursuit.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

BOY I LOVED BECAME JADED EMPEROR GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242337

(W) Ii Oshikawa (A) Bekio

A fairytale about a young prince and the forest creature who saved his life is twisted by tragedy into a bittersweet palace mystery in this new josei manga. As a young boy, Prince Alexei was rescued from certain death by a friendly monster, and the two of them spent blissful days in the forest. But tragedy struck when Alexei's royal destiny caught up with him again. Now a young man, Alexei has taken the throne, becoming Emperor and vowing revenge. Little does he know, the creature who saved him has been reborn as the daughter of a duketaciturn young lady with a secret. When fate throws them together at the imperial court, will they recognize each other, or will their jaded pasts keep them apart?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

CARDCAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242338

(W) Clamp (A / CA) Clamp

Seventeen years after the original Cardcaptor Sakura manga ended, CLAMP returns with more magical clow card adventures! Clear Card picks up right where Cardcaptor Sakura left off, with Sakura and Syaoran starting junior high school. With the Final Judgment passed, Sakura thinks school life will be quiet, but then all her cards suddenly turn blank! The mysterious new power she discovers will change how she thinks about her powers.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 16

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242339

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

The battles between Fairy Tail and Diabolos continue to rage in the labyrinth, with both sides beating the living daylights out of each other. Selene's enjoyment of the violent spectacle comes to a screeching halt when the fire dragon god Ignia suddenly appears, throwing the worst wrench in her plans. Natsu, of course, is instantly fired up to fight Ignia, but Ignia's got plans of his own-secret plans that may spell disaster for all!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 12 VOL 33-34

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242340

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

Dive feet-first into the world of devil-fighting firefighters with this final omnibus edition of the hit manga from the creator of Soul Eater! In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Fire Force, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders… Includes volumes 33-34 of the Fire Force manga.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242341

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

With the help of the Adventurers' Guild, Luciel uncovers the mastermind behind the attack on the healers. And, once again, it seems as though fate is pushing him towards the newly awakened Labyrinth-the source of all Yenice's recent troubles. Luciel and his allies venture into the labyrinth, but strength alone won't be enough to make it through this time. If they want to leave the labyrinth alive, they'll need to work together, get creative, and fight with some "substantial eXperimentation."

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

HOW I MET MY SOULMATE GN VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242342

(W) Anashin

Yuki is a 20-year-old college sophomore who has wished for one thing since moving to Tokyo: to find her soulmate. Growing a bit desperate after a long drought, she goes along with a friend to a club for the first time. Her friend thrives, but it's chaotic and loud… just not Yuki's scene. Just when Yuki begins to despair that she'll ever find a real, adult relationship, she meets Iori, a man with bleached hair and a slightly scary demeanor… but first impressions don't always tell the whole story. Could destiny still have more cards to play?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

I CANT SAY NO TO LONELY GIRL GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242343

(W) Kashikaze (A / CA) Kashikaze

Quintessential good girl Sakurai finds herself trapped in the middle of a bribery scheme. Her teacher offers to write a recommendation letter in exchange for luring a truant student into attendance. Sakurai pins down the reclusive transfer student Honda, but there are strings attached. Honda demands that Sakurai grant one wish every day. The first wish is a kiss-and Sakurai finds herself feeling very eager to please…

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

REINCARNATED IN A BL WORLD OF MAN BOOBS GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242345

(W) Tsukiji Nao (A / CA) Tsukiji Nao

Nagare Otokawa was an otaku loser obsessed with breasts. He tragically died never knowing the feel of the sweet, sweet bosoms he'd craved all his life. Little does he know, his wish is about to be granted in a way he never would have expected. Nagare gets reincarnated as a handsome guy and quickly realizes that he's living in a (BL) world full of sexy (male) beauties. Even so, he sets out to find and squeeze the bust of his dreams. He does, in fact, end up with his face planted deeply in some luscious cleavage, but to his dismay, it's the magnificent pecs of the super-muscular class delinquent, Ryuji Onizuka! Now Nagare must try to dodge his way past the barrage of BL scenarios that hurtle into his path. Will he persevere and get the busty girlfriend of his dreams, or will he end up falling for the all-mantemptingly bodacious?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

INITIAL D OMNIBUS GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242346

(W) Shuichi Shigeno (A / CA) Shuichi Shigeno

Takumi Fujiwara spends a lot of time behind the wheel. His tofu delivery job sends him racing down the treacherous roads of Mount Akina, and without even realizing it, Takumi has mastered racing techniques that take most drivers a lifetime to learn. Of course, none of his friends realize this. They're all too busy watching the Akina Speed Stars, the local street racing team. When the legendary Red Suns show up to challenge the Speed Stars, the rival team obsesses over a phantom car, the Trueno Eight-Six, seen racing through the mountain roads. Who is the driver, and will they take on the dangerous challenge? Contains a new translation of volumes 3-4.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

KEI X YAKU BOUND BY LAW GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242347

(W) Yoshie Kaoruhara

Shiro and Ichiro's investigation has led them through all kinds of twists and turns: close calls with members of the yakuza, dangerous trysts with political elite-all while maintaining their ruse as passionate lovers. And yet, with every step they take toward the truth, a tendril of a deeper mystery pulls it just out of reach, leaving more unanswered questions. Their encounter with a skilled assassin at an amusement park seems to be proof of a mastermind at work, if only they could identify who…

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

MEDALIST GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242348

(W) Tsurumaikada (A / CA) Tsurumaikada

Inori is a little girl who dreams of becoming a figure skater. Yet, the obstacles to this dream feel insurmountable: Inori's already "too old" (she's 11); she's always had trouble at school; and, worst of all, her older sister's skating dreams ended in failure, so her mother is dead set against putting her other daughter through a similar experience. Still, the rink is the only place Inori can be herself, and she's out on the ice when a fateful meeting takes place. Tsukasa, a frustrated coach on the edge of giving up competitive skating himself, will join Inori to form an unstoppable duo powered by hard work, transcendent joy, and an unshakeable belief that they can prove everyone wrong.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

NINJA VS GOKUDO GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242349

(W) Shinsuke Kondo (A) Shinsuke Kondo

Shinoha is a frickin' Ninja. He can't even smile because of a dark trauma in his past that you'll find out about later. But for now, what you need to know is, he kicks ass and can kill so many guys. Kiwami, on the other hand, looks like a regular business guy, but actually he's a flipping Yakuza. Everyone knows ninjas and yakuzas have been at war for three hundred years, so when Kiwami and Shinoha meet, it's like, fwoosh, slice, kabloop, stab stab stab… My point is, this manga has Real Ultimate Power and, if you read it? Maybe you can too.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242350

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

A new edition of the Sailor Moon manga, for a new generation of fans! Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! The original Sailor Moon in a new, affordable edition.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SPOIL ME PLZZZ HINAMORI SAN GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242351

(W) tsuke (A / CA) tsuke

Known throughout the school for her selflessness and perfect grades, there's not a single underclassman who doesn't look up to Yaya Suou-including Ichigo Hinamori. Turned down by her crush because of her childish image, Ichigo idolizes Yaya and wishes nothing more than to be as mature and elegant as her senpai. But Ichigo's perfect image of Yaya is shattered when she comes across her wallowing in self-pity in the nurse's office one day. The real Yaya is clumsy, clingy, and selfishat all like the perfect act she puts on. What's more, she's desperately starved for attention and now she won't leave Ichigo alone.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

VINLAND SAGA DLX HC VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL242353

(W) Makoto Yukimura (A) Makoto Yukimura

A throne room soaked in blood brings Prince Canute a crown and a purpose-the establishment of a paradise on Earth in defiance of God, at any cost-but deprives Thorfinn of everything he's built his life upon. Now a broken young man, Thorfinn labors far from the battlefield, clearing a forest for his slave master's farm alongside the amiable Einar. But a sudden and brutal tragedy will shock Thorfinn out of his apathy, and force him to answer the question, "Do I still want to live?" Meanwhile, Canute plots to become ruler of the entire Danish world. Includes volumes 10-12 of the Japanese edition of Vinland Saga and new bonus content.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 17 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL242455

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

Seiichi brings Seiko back to his place, and the two of them are under one roof again. But she has lost the will to live after her accident, and Seiichi resigns himself to the task of watching his mother slowly fall apart. Their final conversation unfolds in dream, while Seiichi himself is the object of another dreamer's thoughts. And so the tale finally comes to a close, the horrors of the past relegated to a welcome oblivion.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

GIVING DISGRACED NOBLE LADY CRASH COURSE GN VOL 07 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL242456

(W) Sametaro Fukada (A) Ichiho Katsura

Allen, a powerful sorcerer feared as the "Demon King" by all in town, wants nothing more than to enjoy his solitary existence, deep in the forest-that is, until the day he discovers a young woman unconscious in his neck of the woods and saves her from a band of knights. He soon learns the girl, Charlotte, was betrothed to the prince of the neighboring kingdom before he framed her for vicious crimes and forced her to flee for her safety. Moved by her plight and the pitiful life this disgraced noble had led, Allen stakes his own life on a promise: to give Charlotte a crash course in all that is naughty, and make her the happiest woman in the world!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

ORIGIN GN VOL 06

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL242457

(W) Boichi (A) Boichi

I know what you really are-! As he demolishes one identical GON-BOT after another, ORIGIN's own body is slowly but surely brought to the brink. But even when the massive GON PRIME bursts onto the scene wielding unimaginable destructive power, ORIGIN exercises his newfound will to prioritize protecting Mai Hirose over his own survival. Physical power isn't everything, though-and the knowledge of GON PRIME's true identity might just give ORIGIN the edge he needs!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SUZUME GN VOL 01 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL242458

(W) Makoto Shinkai (A) Amashima Denki

High school junior Suzume runs into a handsome stranger, Souta, who tells her he is looking for a door and asks where he can find ruins in her town. She points him toward a resort that has long fallen past all hope of repair, then thinks better of it and races after him to warn him of the danger of trespassing there. While fruitlessly searching for Souta, Suzume opens a door seemingly to nowhere and finds a starry landscape stretch out on the other side of the frame. Later, at school, she realizes she's the only one who can see an ominous, worm-like colossus emerge from the mountains and rushes back to the ruins where she finds Souta struggling to shut the monster back in the door. Suzume helps Souta close the door on the mythical worm, which is revealed to be the cause of massive earthquakes, never knowing that her involvement would soon leave Souta trapped in the three-legged wooden chair Suzume's late mother crafted for her and send them both on a cross-country race to seal all the worms away and save Japan from devastation.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

TWILIGHT OUT OF FOCUS GN VOL 05 LONG TAKE (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL242459

(W) Jyanome

Second-years Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo make three promises: 1) That Mao will never tell anyone that Hisashi is gay and has a boyfriend, 2) That Hisashi will never think of Mao "in that way," and 3) That they'll always knock before entering, in case someone is having some "private time." The two's ground rules should ensure a peaceful life together in their dorm, but life is never as simple as it should be, and some things are not so easily promised.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

VIRGIN LOVE GN VOL 04 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL242460

(W) Tina Yamashina (A) Tina Yamashina

Final volume! Shoko seems to be on the brink of finally getting what she's wanted all along when Kei confesses his feelings for her, but deep-seated insecurities and tempting visions of a happy future with Tanaka leave her unsure of what to do. Stuck between her head and her heart, Shoko must make the biggest choice of her life before time runs out on the Love House project-and her chance to find Mr. Right.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

MY UNIQUE SKILL MAKES ME OP LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06

VERTICAL INC

JUL242461

(W) Nazuna Miki (A / CA) Subachi

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting off whatever they drop-food, money, items, and more. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of… until he learns he has otherworldly drop luck that brings him never-before-seen items! Suddenly his luck turns around… or does it?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

