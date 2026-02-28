Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: distribution, indie Comics, manga, Manga Mavericks

Manga Mavericks Books Announces US and European Distribution Deals

Manga Mavericks Books announced they have secured distribution deals with Pathway Book Service in the US and Gazelle Book Services in Europe

Manga Mavericks LLC, a new manga publisher serving North America, has announced a distribution deal with Pathway Book Service, a specialized distributor and logistics provider. Pathway will manage comprehensive book fulfillment, warehousing, and retail distribution for Manga Mavericks Books' growing print catalog.

Manga Mavericks originally launched as a manga news podcast in 2016 and has since grown into a multimedia company anchored by a successful podcast network and a team of journalists and reviewers dedicated to exploring manga as both a medium and as an industry across the world. With the launch of Manga Mavericks Books, the company seeks to expand further into the manga industry, highlighting the eclectic storytelling, artistry, and creativity of Japanese creators and comics. The range of manga from the publisher is different from other publishers like Viz Media or Yen Press, concentrating on lesser-known original manga by independent creators and shorter self-contained works.

Pathway services a broad range of top national retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Walmart, and Amazon. Wholesalers can purchase the manga titles directly from Pathway through the company's relationship with Ingram Book Distributors and Ingram's iPage Platform, which offers booksellers, librarians, and industry professionals the ability to search, order, and manage inventory from Ingram Content Group. Select Manga Mavericks Books titles will be distributed throughout the EU through Gazelle Book Services Ltd.

"These distribution partnerships represent a key step in the growth of Manga Mavericks Books and will bring our catalog to a wide range of new readers," says Varun Gupta, CEO of Manga Mavericks Books. "2026 will be another big year for us with the debut of scores of new manga titles and licensing deals. This includes indie, classic, shojo, and LGBTQ+ works from both rising and long-established Japanese creators, many of whom have never had their work released in the English market."

