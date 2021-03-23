Maps as Robin For the Second Time In 2021 – Batman Black & White #3

Mia Mizoguchi, also known as Maps Mizoguchi was created by Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher and Karl Kerschl for Gotham Academy in 2014. An excitable and curious student of Gotham Academy, she also appeared in Batgirl, Convergence and Gotham Academy/Lumberjanes. Alongside Olive, Kyle and other students she forms the Detective Club to explore the mysteries surrounding the archaic Academy, and help Olive uncover the mysteries of her past. And get on Damian Wayne's nerves.

An expert at Cartography, hence her nickname, she's also quite good at throwing a couple of Batarangs, given to her by Robin.

And as of today's Batman: Black And White #3, she's also on the list of Robins, herself, courtesy of her co-creator Karl Kerschl. Could there be more Robin Maps to come, or will this remain a one-off?

Because we also note that Becky Cloonan gave us a Maps-as-Robin reference in the far-far-future set Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman, co-written by Michael W. Conrad, and drawn by Jen Bartel, with her very distinct hairclip.

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #4 (OF 6)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Becky Cloonan

Gotham City's past, present, and future all come together to haunt the Dark Knight in exhilarating new stories from some of comics' most noted luminaries as Batman Black & White continues! Eisner Award-winning writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil, Stillwater) and fan-favorite artist Nick Bradshaw (Wolverine & the X-Men, Spidey) team up for a story that brings Poison Ivy to the front door of Wayne Manor to demand ecological responsibility from Bruce Wayne! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Batman/Superman, Justice League vs. Suicide Squad) pairs with superstar artist Riley Rossmo (Harley Quinn, Dark Nights: Death Metal: Robin King, Martian Manhunter) for a horrific night in Gotham as a new villain emerges, as seen through the eyes of Batman himself. Eisner Award-winning writer/artist Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman, Gotham Academy) concocts a murder mystery for Batman to solve set at a circus, featuring art by legendary artist Terry Dodson (Wonder Woman, X-Men, Adventureman). Red-hot cartoonist Daniel Warren Johnson puts Batman at the mercy of Two-Face. Batman will have to remember the words of Alfred Pennyworth if he's going to make it through this ordeal alive. Karl Kerschl, artist of Gotham Academy, writes and draws a tale of Batman investigating the occult mysteries of Gotham City's past with his new Robin…Gotham Academy's Maps Mizoguchi?! Retail: $5.99

FUTURE STATE IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A JEN BARTEL

(W) Michael W. Conrad – Becky Cloonan – LL McKinney (A) Jen Bartel – Alitha Martinez – Mark Morales (CA) Jen Bartel

The Undoing are coming. Long past the Age of Heroes, few of Diana Prince's friends survive, and most of her sisters have passed as well. As an immortal goddess, this is her lot. But then, a threat appears that even the mighty Darkseid can't handle—and it's up to Wonder Woman to take on the battle! It's big action and high fantasy at the end of time, courtesy of Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Becky Cloonan (By Chance or Providence, Gotham Academy) and her Doom Patrol co-writer Michael W. Conrad, with the popular artist Jen Bartel (Blackbird) making her interior art debut for DC. Then, peer into a closer future as the original champion of Themyscira strikes out on her own. Things have not been stable on Paradise Island for some time, and Nubia has found a new home in Man's World. Now, she is tasked with protecting it from the dangers of the world of myths and magic. The writer of DC's Nubia: Real One, L.L. McKinney, takes this powerful Amazon to a whole new level. This title is fully returnable at a later date. Retail: $5.99