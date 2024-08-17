Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Calavera P.I., Marco Finnegan, november 2024, rick and morty

Marco Finnegan's Calavera P.I. #1 in Oni Press November 2024 Solicits

Marco Finnegan launches a new comic, Calavera P.I. #1 about a dead detective in Hollywood, in Oni Press' October 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Marco Finnegan's Calavera P.I. #1: a resurrected detective solving a mystery in Hollywood.

New issues from popular titles like Epitaphs from the Abyss and Cruel Universe highlight Oni Press' slate.

Upcoming releases feature diverse genres, from fantasy in The Autumn Kingdom to sci-fi in Skin Police.

Exciting new collections, including Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Compendium and Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse.

Marco Finnegan launches a new comic, Calavera P.I. #1 about a dead detective in Hollywood, in Oni Press' October 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as Epitaphs from the Abyss #5, Cruel Universe #4 (of 5), Sectaurs #2 (of 3), The Autumn Kingdom #3 (of 4), Skin Police #2 (of 4), Sesame Street #4 (of 4), Rick and Morty Super Special Holiday Extravaganza #1, Rick and Morty: Youth in Rickvolt #4 (of 4), Rick and Morty Compendium Vol 3 SC, Adventure Time: The Fionna and Cake Compendium Vol. 1 SC, Adventure Time: The Fionna and Cake Compendium Vol. 1 Direct Market Exclusive, Jill and the Killers SC, The Damned Deluxe Omnibus Edition HC, Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse SC, Wet Moon 20th Anniversary Omnibus Collection Vol.1 SC, Midnight Radio New Edition SC and the How Could You SC.

CALAVERA, P.I. #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MARCO FINNEGAN

ART BY MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER A BY MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER B BY RAMÓN K. PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY ESTEBAN SÁNCHEZ

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY J. GONZO

SOMETIMES IT TAKES A DEAD MAN TO CRACK THE CASE! From the desk of rising star Marco Finnegan (Morning Star, Night People), walk the shadow-shrouded alleys of Hollywoodland to solve the mystery of Calavera—a newly resurrected private investigator whose first case is about to straddle the blood-soaked boundaries between the living and the dead

In 1925, Juan Calavera died a hero. After a career spent outside the law defending the Chicano barrios where the police refused to operate, he earned a reputation for fearlessness . . . and a gunshot in the stomach. Now, five years later, on Dia de los Muertos, his restless spirit has been summoned from the grave to help a desperate former colleague unravel a kidnapping all too close to home. With only days to solve the case before he is called back to the underworld, can Calavera reveal the identity of the masked human trafficker known as La Fantasma before tragedy strikes again . . . and solve the mystery of his own murder in the process?

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/14/2024

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #5

WRITTEN MATT KINDT, MATTHEW ROSENBERG & JOANNE STARER

ART BY KANO, ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & OTHERS

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY NAOMI FRANQ

VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY NAOMI FRANQ

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

GIVE YOURSELF OVER TO EC'S SMASH-HIT TALES OF TORMENT AND TENSION—NOW A MONTHLY SERIES!

Welcome back to the Grave-Digger's cemetery on the edge of the endless, black ABYSS that awaits us all . . . some sooner than others, heh heh! Inscribing this month's moribund epitaphs in so much funerary stone, we welcome scribes Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), Matthew Rosenberg (DC vs. Vampires) and Joanne Starer (Sirens of the City) to write our rites of terror as arists Kano (Gotham Central), Alexandre Tefengki (The Good Asian) and more surprise guests rain down torrents of red ink in true and timeless EC Comics fashion!

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/21/2024

CRUEL UNIVERSE #4 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY MATT BORS, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, MATT KINDT & BEN H. WINTERS

ART BY DANIEL IRIZARRI, KANO, ALISON SAMPSON & OTHERS

COVER A BY GREG SMALLWOOD

COVER B BY KANO

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY KANO

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

Only human arrogance would lead us to believe that we are alone in this vast universe. The real question is, who will find us first? Allies to help us grow and flourish as members of larger cosmic society? Or others who would use up the earth for its resources, enslave the human race, and destroy everything we know and love? Do we live in a limitless realm of possibilities, or a deep dark Cruel Universe? Cozy thoughts, aren't they?

While you ponder those questions, you'll find no comfort in the pages of our latest cruel offering . . . featuring the astronomical talents of EC veterans Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) and Ben H. Winters (CBS' Tracker), while welcoming newcomers Cecil Castellucci (Shade the Changing Girl) and Matt Bors (Toxic Avenger) to the void. . . . Their harsh words are brought to terrible fruition by artists Alison Sampson (Hit-Girl), Kano (Gotham Central), and more!

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/14/2024

SKIN POLICE #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY JORDAN THOMAS

ILLUSTRATED BY DANIEL GETE

COVER A BY DANIEL GETE & JASON WORDIE

COVER B BY MATT LESNIEWSKI & DAVE STEWART

GOLDEN AGE VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY SHAKY KANE

In the year 2142, the future isn't looking too bright! If you haven't had your daily dose of dystopia, writer Jordan Thomas (The Man From Maybe) teams with artist and rising star Daniel Gete (Über) to deliver it to your local comic shop in the next mind-bending chapter of the sci-fi mega epic that will leave you shocked, appalled, and begging for the next nail-biting installment!

As DIC agents Brisson Eckis and Sheen Corfer, aka the "Skin Police," delve deeper into their official investigation to locate several potentially homicidal renegade clones known as "Dupes," they manage to extract some information that may prove vital in their search. However, their findings may lead them to more than they can possibly handle!

Meanwhile, hunted and on the run, freshly discovered Dupe Lacey Dodd—newly delivered from imminent termination at the hands of the Skin Police—finds herself an unwitting guest of the enigmatic Heath Noxxon, leader of the Dupe Rebel Underground. But has she gone straight from the frying pan and into the fire?

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/14/2024

SECTAURS #2 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY DENNIS CULVER

ART BY RAMON BACHS

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY ADAM POLLINA & RICO RENZI

COVER C BY FRANCIS PORTELA & LEONARDO PACIAROTTI

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:50) BY A.J. JOTHIKUMAR & ULISES ARREOLA

THE SECTAURS' SAGA CONTINUES! Writer Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol) and artist Ramon Bachs (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) chronicle the rise of Prince Dargon—heir to the throne of Symbion—and his Sectaur warriors in this adventurous reinvention of the insectoid toy icons!

But will young Dargon meet his demise at the hands of the Dark Domain's forces before he has the chance to assume the mantle of king?

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOC: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/28/2024

THE AUTUMN KINGDOM #3 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY CULLEN BUNN

ART BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER A BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER B BY STEFANO CARDOSELLI

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY NOAH BAILEY

The deathly dark fairy tale from master of horror Cullen Bunn (Invasive, Harrow County) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.) descends the treacherous path toward its bloody conclusion!

Sisters Sommer and Winter hunt for clues about how to rescue their parents from the monsters who stole them in the night. What does it mean that they were taken through "the Blight," where is this mysterious Autumn Kingdom, who are the forest dwellers who so willingly sacrifice outsiders to the murderous fairies, and why does the giant sword they found in the underbrush grant them preternatural fighting abilities, as if it thirsts for goblin blood?

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOC: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/28/2024

SESAME STREET #4 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY JOEY ESPOSITO

ART BY SEAN DOVE

COVER A BY SEAN DOVE

COVER B BY ERIN HUNTING

COLORING BOOK VARIANT BY SEAN DOVE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY ANDY PRICE

Welcome back to Sesame Street with an all-new, all-ages tale from writer Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) and artist Sean Dove (Brobots)!

You're invited—the Amazing Mumford is taking the stage on Sesame Street for a night of magic! But when The Count volunteers to help with a trick, it does not go according to plan. All of the numbers have disappeared from Sesame Street! Can Mumford reverse his trick? Or are the numbers gone for good?

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20th, 2024 | $3.99 | 24 PGS | FC

IOC: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/28/2024

RICK AND MORTY: SUPER SPECIAL HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA #1

WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER

ART BY DEAN RANKINE, FRED C. STRESING & WARREN WUCINICH

COVER A BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER B BY EMMETT HOBBES

COVER C BY MARC ELLERBY

'Twas the night before Christmas . . . and things got squanchy! Join us, won't you, for 64 pages of egg nog–fueled mayhem in Rick and Morty's next titanic (and squarebound) super special!

Featuring three jolly, tantalizing tales from Alex Firer (Rick and Morty: Rick's New Hat, Rick and Morty: The Space Shake Saga) brimming with holiday cheer, confusion, and . . . creeps? With art from Dean Rankine (Rick and Morty: Super Spring Break Special), Fred C. Stresing (Rick and Morty: Meeseeks, P.I.), and Warren Wucinich (Kriss: The Gift of Wrath), follow Rick and Morty as they accidentally summon a bevy of Christmas cretins, take over Santa's unenviable one-night job, and reenact A Christmas Carol as only they know how!

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27th, 2024 | $9.99 | 64 PGS. | FC

IOC: 9/26/2024

FOC: 11/4/2024

YOUTH IN RICKVOLT #4 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI

ART BY TONY GREGORI

COVER A BY TONY GREGORI

COVER B BY BRAHM REVEL

COVER C BY WARREN WUCINICH

Join the revolution before it's too late! The thrilling, heart-stopping, eye-bulging finale to Youth in Rickvolt is here!

After Rick's eye has been impregnated by an underground alien creature, the key to his survival lies in the hands of the very person who wants to destroy him: Revolution Morty! But could this scarred Morty be looking for something else? Something deeper? Mortys are always so emotional. Meanwhile, the Revolution World has started producing cataclysmic-level earthquakes, threatening to take Rick, the Smith family, and this whole damn revolution with it!

From writer Michael Moreci (Dick Tracy, Barbaric) and Tony Gregori (Rick and Morty: Super Spring Break Special, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) witness the conclusion to the four-part revolutionary Rick and Morty epic!

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOC: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/21/2024

RICK AND MORTY COMPENDIUM VOL. 3 SC

WRITTEN BY KYLE STARKS, MARGDALENE VISAGGIO, TINI HOWARD, PAMELA RIBON & JOSH TRUJILLO

ART BY CJ CANNON, KYLE STARK, MARC ELLERBY, ERICA HAYES, RII ABREGO, KATY FARINA, JARRETT WILLIAMS & SABRINA MATI

COVER BY FRED C. STREING

Even more interdimensional mayhem in one heavyweight tome of awesome awesomeness!

Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, and . . . what's that other guy's name? The dumb one. He doesn't have a job and dresses like a 12-year-old from 1978 . . . Jerry! They're all back in this collection of the acclaimed comic book series of Rick and Morty!

Featuring beloved stories to big for TV to contain—including "Let The Rick One In," "The Life and Times of Krombopulos Michael," and "The Origin of the Vindicators"—this volume features contributions from Eisner Award–nominee Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place), Tini Howard (X of Swords), Eisner Award–nominee Magdalene Visaggio (Vagrant Queen), and many more!

Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #31–45.

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20th, 2024 | $39.99 | 312 PGS | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/28/2024

ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE COMPENDIUM VOL. 1 SC

WRITTEN BY NATASHA ALLEGRI, JEN WANG, KATE LETH, LUCY KNISLEY & N.D. STEVENSON

ART BY NATASHA ALLEGRI, BETTY LIANG, BRITT WILSON, RIAN SYGH, KATE LETH, LUCY KNISLEY & N.D. STEVENSON

COVER BY CHAD THOMAS & ZACK STERLING

Join Fionna and Cake as they rescue princes, recover magical artifacts, and take on some totally wild card tournaments as the world of Adventure Time is turned upside down!

Collects Adventure Time With Fionna & Cake #1-6, Fionna & Cake: Card Wars

#1-6, and shorts from some mathematical creators!

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13th, 2024 | $24.99 | 320 PGS | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/12/2024

ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE COMPENDIUM VOL. 1 DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE HC

COVER BY JAB & LISA MOORE

EXCLUSIVE TO COMIC SHOPS! This hardcover edition of Adventure Time: The Fionna & Cake Compendium Volume One contains issues #1–6 of the original Fionna & Cake series and issues #1–6 of Fionna & Cake: Card Wars with cover art by JAB and Lisa Moore!

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13th, 2024 | $49.99 | 320 pgs. | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 10/21/2024

JILL AND THE KILLERS SC

WRITTEN BY OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS

ART BY ROBERTA INGRANATA

COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Rising stars Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (Mary Shelley Monster Hunter) and Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade, Doctor Who) present a new kind of game where even murder is much more than it seems . . .

Returning to school after the unsolved disappearance of her mother, teenager Jill Estrada can't wait for things to return to normal . . . even as her friends become obsessed with Box Killers, a true-crime subscription game where each month's "unsolved case" is custom-tailored to the life of its player. There's only one catch: Jill's game seems to be all too real—and when her clues begin to connect the dots to a very real series of disappearances in her hometown, Jill and her friends must conquer their fears and own personal struggles to solve the case. But can they find the killer before one of their own becomes the next victim?

Collecting Jill and The Killers #1-4.

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20th, 2024 | $19.99 | 136 pgs. | FC

IOD: 9/26/202

FOC: 10/28/2024

THE DAMNED DELUXE OMNIBUS EDITION HC

WRITTEN BY CULLEN BUNN

ART/COVER BY BRIAN HURTT

Collecting all three volumes of the groundbreaking paranormal noir from acclaimed creators Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun, Hellbreak) in one complete omnibus for the first time anywhere!

In the gritty world of Prohibition–era underground crime, the streets are run not merely by bootleggers, but demon gang bosses bent toward decadent sin: greed, gluttony, and lust. Eddie Tamblyn runs the nightclub the Gehenna Room, with a strict no-demons-allowed policy, but he's also cursed with the unique ability to return from the dead and transfer his mortal wounds to the first person who touches his corpse—an ability that places him in high demand for his city's princes of darkness, who hold his heavy debt.

Collecting The Damned: Three Days Dead #0–5 and The Damned #1–10 alongside the rarely seen "Three Days Earlier" prelude story.

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27th, 2024 | $39.99 | 432 pgs. | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 11/4/2024

CULT OF THE LAMB: THE FIRST VERSE SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY ALEX PAKNADEL

ART/COVER BY TROY LITTLE

In partnership with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster, Oni Press proudly presents Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse—the hugely anticipated first official graphic novel exploration into the sprawling cosmology of the millions-selling, multiple BAFTA Award–nominated video game phenomenon that has Polygon begging players to "smash that worship button"!

In a land pervaded by cruelty and evil, the most innocent among us—young Lamb—was selected to become a noble sacrifice. . . . His death would be the magical rite that would forever seal the darkest of the Old Gods out of our realm and usher in a new age of bounty. So Lamb died . . . but then he made a deal of his own. The Old Faith must fall. The disbelievers must be destroyed. A new master shall reign over all of creation. Praise be to the Cult of the Lamb!

From acclaimed writer Alex Paknadel (All Against All, Red Goblin) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons, Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas) comes a deviously delightful, heretic-smashing excursion into the borderlands of the worldwide video game hit that IGN calls "adorably demonic."

Collects Cult of the Lamb (2024) #1–4.

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th, 2024 | $19.99 | 104 pgs. | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 11/11/2024

WET MOON 20th ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS COLLECTION VOL. 1 SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sophie Campbell's landmark series Wet Moon, the first of three softcover omnibus volumes collects the stories Feeble Wanderings and Unseen Feet, now in a larger trim size with newly illustrated covers and a never-before-seen introduction from Campbell herself.

An unusually usual day-to-day story in the Deep South, set in the Gothic, swampy southern town of Wet Moon, a place fraught with lousy love lives, teen angst, and shadowy rednecks. Goths, friendship, romance, sex, betrayal, gossip, cats, murder, guilt, a squirrel monkey, and all the terrible and wonderful things people do to each other can be found in the pages of Wet Moon.

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27th, 2024 | $34.99 | 384 pgs. | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 11/4/2024

MIDNIGHT RADIO NEW EDITION SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/AR/COVER BY IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

From storyteller Iolanda Zanfardino (The Least We Can Do, A Thing Called Truth) comes a powerful medley of tales each told in a vivid, polychromatic illustration style that flows from one character to another and back again.

Four individuals living in San Francisco are released from the frustrations of their everyday lives by a late-night radio broadcast suddenly hijacked by someone with a message for the world.

The passion and honesty of the message steers these four lives in dramatic new directions . . . Each tale speaks to different social issues without pandering to a political agenda: LGBT+ rights, racism, social network addiction, and the difficult decision between settling down versus following your dreams.

ON SALE DECEMBER 11th, 2024 | $17.99 | 176 PGS | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 11/18/2024

HOW COULD YOU SC

ADVANCED SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY REN STRAPP

Falling in love? Scary. Falling for your best friend? Terrifying. Naming all the ways your heart hurts? Impossible.

College upperclassman Molly Song is set on getting over her ex this semester, but it's hard when she dumps you via email and posts all over social media about cozying up with her study-abroad roommate. After convincing her friend Lou Kingston that they should go to parties and find rebound girlfriends, Molly learns she should be careful what she wishes for when she starts to develop real feelings for someone she's not sure feels the same way.

Meanwhile, Molly and Lou's exes, Yona and Olene, have left their pasts behind as they study abroad in France. Together they see springtime in Marseille, find new friendships, and uncover new personal truths. Will their whirlwind trip bloom into a whirlwind romance, or will their journeys to self-discovery put them on different paths entirely?

College is a time to find yourself, but what could you stand to lose along the way? Lessons of the heart abound in How Could You, a queer debut graphic novel from Ren Strapp, perfect for fans of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me and Heartstopper.

ON SALE DECEMBER 18th, 2024 | $17.99 | 224 PGS. | FC

IOD: 9/26/2024

FOC: 11/25/2024

