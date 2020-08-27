Mari Costa Sells Belle Of The Ball YA Graphic Novel to First Second

Mari Costa is a Portugal-based webcomic artist, illustrator and storyteller – though she is moving to London for an internship. Known for webcomics such as Supermahou, Peritale, Life of Melody and The Well By The House On The Hill, She has also worked on comic books such as Lumberjanes, Rolled & Told and Rick & Morty. And next year, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is to publish the graphic novel Paranothern, written by Stephanie Cooke.

Publishers Weekly reports that Mari Costa has sold a two YA graphic novels, the first titles Belle of the Ball. Described as a comedic, lesbian love-triangle story between a wallflower, a star athlete, and a head cheerleader is set amidst the trials and tribulations of high school and the many social pressures therein, Belle of the Ball was bought by Calista Brill at First Second. Costa posts on Instagram, with the following art, "Thanks First Second for setting me loose at the lesbian factory."

The graphic novel is scheduled to be published in the autumn of 2023, and Marie Costa's agent Peter Ryan at Stimola Literary Studio did the two-book deal for world rights.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

The Stimola Literary Studio is a literary agency founded in 1997 that specialises in children's publishing. Recently they have sought to expand the types of projects they represent and state that their client list has now grown to include graphic novels for both young and adult readers, and projects in parenting, lifestyle, food culture, cookbooks, health and wellness, and green and sustainable eating. And Mari Costa's Belle Of The Ball seems to be fruit of that change.