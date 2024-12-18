Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Maria Scrivan

Maria Scrivan's Nat A Chance Graphic Novel Gets A 100,000 Print Run

Maria Scrivan's Nat A Chance graphic novel gets a 100,000 print run from Scholastic Graphix next year.

Nat a Chance, the sixth in the series of Nat Enough graphic novels by Connecticut-based cartoonist Maria Scrivan, has received a 100,000 print run for when it is published by Scholastic Graphix in March next year.

"The sixth book in the New York Times bestselling series that began with Nat Enough! You don't know until you try… Nat doesn't think she's an athlete, but after a series of painfully embarrassing moments, she's determined to build her confidence and signs up for a triathlon with her best friend, Zoe. As training begins, Nat realizes she's in way over her head, facing so many setbacks and challenges that she wonders why she ever signed up! Can Nat get out of her own way and complete the triathlon, or will she convince herself that she's not cut out for it and quit?"

The first book in Maria Scrivan's graphic novel series, Nat Enough launched in April 2020 and was followed by Forget Me Nat, Absolutely Nat, Definitely Nat, Nat for Nothing, and All is Nat Lost. Maria Scrivan also a contributor to Marvel's Super Stories in 2023. Maria's comic, Half Full, is syndicated by Andrews McMeel and available on GoComics.com/half-full, and it appeared daily in newspapers nationwide including the LA Times for the last ten years. Her cartoons have appeared in many publications including MAD Magazine, Highlights, American Bystander, Prospect Magazine, Parade Magazine, and Wired, and licenses her work for hundreds of greeting cards.

Nat a Chance by Maria Scrivan is published by Scholastic Graphix on the 4th of March next year. The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

