Mariah-Rose Marie Auctions Rights to Go Back & Get It for Six Figures

Story features mixed-race sisters exploring family roots and ancient magic on a Southern road trip.

Explores themes of family, racial identity, and connection on stolen land through vivid dreams.

Mariah-Rose Marie also authored "Cook Like Your Ancestors" and "Quick & Easy Guide to Healthy Relationships".

Mariah-Rose Marie's debut YA graphic novel Go Back and Get It tells a story of when two mixed-race sisters drive cross-country to visit family in the American South, they come to reckon with their history, differences, and roots, all while unknowingly answering the call of something more ancient, magical, and illuminating than they could imagine. Mariah-Rose Marie says that they uncover "family history, the country's present, and a way forward into a hopeful future via vivid ancestral dreams that begin spilling into reality."

"This is a book about siblings, about the family you build versus the one you're born into, about being poor, about the mess of racial perception and relations in the americas, about laughing at the things that make you wanna cry, (and remembering that you should probably also cry too), a book about finding belonging and joy and connection on stolen land. a deep atlantic dive into afroindigenous dreaming / remembering, and what happens when you shed all the lies you're taught, and look at what is left gleaming underneath."

"I LOVE research. But before I dropped out of school to work, I had all my professors thinking I was majoring in evolutionary biology, journalism, or anthropology. But when the arts knocked at my door with a rare living wage, I answered immediately, because I know what poverty is. So the prospect of studying all these subjects to make this book as real as can be, to go deeper into everything I love but had to learn on my own, to be able to shed light on a path I wish I had been shown when I was a kid? it's a dream."

Lois Evans at Random House/Make Me a World has acquired world English rights in a four-house, six-figure auction, and publication of Go Back and Get It is currently planned to be published in 2028. Mariah-Rose Marie's agent Desiree Wilson at the Bent Agency negotiated the sale.

