Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Poison Ivy, mark brooks

Mark Brooks Paints The Absolute Poison Ivy

Mark Brooks paints the Absolute Poison Ivy for this Absolute Batman #17 exclusive convention variant for 2026

Article Summary Mark Brooks unveils an exclusive foil variant of Absolute Poison Ivy for Absolute Batman #17 at Megacon 2026

Absolute Poison Ivy debuts with a striking new look, transforming Batman’s world with her vengeance

Scott Snyder and Eric Canete team for a two-part Absolute Batman arc starring a dangerous reimagined Poison Ivy

Issue #18 promises shocking twists as Poison Ivy’s rampage escalates and the Joker’s plans unfold in Gotham

Okay, well, it seems that spoiler warnings are no longer needed for such. Here's Mark Brooks' exclusive foil cover for Megacon to Absolute Batman #17 featuring the first appearance of the Absolute Poison Ivy.

Oh, look, and she has been signed by Scott Snyder and Mark Brooks, so that's as official as it gets. Previously, we saw Björn Barends' exclusive variant cover for East Coast Comics, and noted that her body seems tattooed by chloryphyll, leaves seem to be growing out of her, and she appears to be generating plant fronds or strands to hold up the Batskull. However, from the Brooks version, she appears to have more feathers than leaves.

This is what we previously saw of her, in action, on a different cover. Or, at least, what she does to the Absolute Batman…

Scott Snyder previously said, "ABSOLUTE BATMAN 17 & 18, February and March, is a special 2-part story by me & the amazing @EricCanete that has Bruce face off against our version of Poison Ivy! But expect a couple surprises in 17 big enough DC is redacting the covers for 18…" Here's that redacted cover…

That's a lot more redacted mass…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/11/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MAHMUD ASRAR, and DECLAN SHALVEY

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. On Sale: 3/11/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!