Mark Millar's Characters Should Read More Comics (Big Game Spoilers)

So when, in today's Big Game #5 by Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz, we have all the main characters of the Millarworld gathered together on the same floating fortress at the behest of President Joe Biden...

I was rereading The Punisher Kills The Marvel Universe the other day. By Garth Ennis and Doug Mahnke, it has remained one of Marvel Comics' perennial bestselling comic books, alongside Civil War by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven. Well, it seems that Mark Millar may have been re-reading it as well. I am specifically thinking of the scene where the Punisher gathers the X-Men and their enemies on the moon.

Not that they know the Punisher gathered them there, just that each responded to a challenge placed there by the Punisher, pretending to be the other side. And then Frank Castle used one of his many purloined weapons over the decades and did what even Orchis failed to do.

And Kick Ass misses out, because he missed the bus…

…I know Dave Lizewski doesn't read comics much any more (like Mark Millar), but maybe he might have remembered the ones he had read. And have seen the screamingly inevitable coming.

Nemesis, Wesley and the boys and girls from Wanted. When my youngest daughter was six, she would tell us long, complicated stories but, without an ending in mind, would conclude it, saying that "everybody died!" before going off on her little way.

I am starting to suspect that she might have been ghostwriting for Mark Millar. Everybody dies. Except for Kick-Ass. And Hit Girl. Will this end up with the Nemesis/Wanted/Kick-Ass finale that goes back to the very first three books of the Millarworld? Could be…

Still no sign of The Unfunnies...

