Mark Millar's Nemesis Forever to be Published by Dark Horse Comics

Mark Millar's Nemesis Forever to be published by Dark Horse Comics... sometime

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics publishes Mark Millar's Nemesis Forever, continuing the iconic villain's saga.

After its Image Comics reboot, Nemesis ventures into new territory with Rogues' Gallery finale.

Future of Nemesis teased, following a rich history with creators like McNiven and Jimenez.

Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. hint at a surprising, controversial project surprising the comic world.

Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery by Mark Millar and Valerio Giangiordano sees its final issue published by Dark Horse Comics for Millarworld/Netflix today.As well as the final issue of his Prodigy: Slaves of Mars, by Mark Millar and Stefano Landini. That is the end of v9lume three, with a volume four presumed at some point. But what of Nemesis? Well, we get a name for what is coming next… Nemesis Forever.

Nemesis was created by Millar and Steve McNiven and published by Marvel Comics in 2009 before moving to Image Comics and then Dark Horse Comics. After a sequel with Millar and McNiven never came to fruition, Millar rebooted Nemesis at Image Comics in Nemesis Reloaded with Jorge Jimenez, and Big Game with Pepe Larraz in 2023. Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery with Valerio Giangiordano was published by Dark Horse Comics in 2024

Nemesis originally told the story of a supervillain who targets senior policemen, Presidents, anyone he fancies, thousands of people at a time, later revealed to be a hireable identity for billionaires looking for a challenge and excitement in their lives.

The rights to make a Nemesis film were optioned by 20th Century Fox, with Tony Scott set to direct it before his death, in conjunction with his Scott Free production company. In 2010, Joe Carnahan was working on a screenplay for the film and Carnahan was confirmed as the director in 2012, the script finished with his brother in 2015. The rights, however, lapsed, and Warner Bros acquired them in 2015. In 2021, Emerald Fennell was writing the screenplay, but that was the last we heard.

But as we mentioned earlier today, and now have the image below for, the Kick-Ass team of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr are returning for something new "coming your way slightly earlier in the summer months. This one is going to be mega and HUGELY controversial. Nobody will have seen this coming, but we've spotted a huge gap in the market we plan to fill."

