Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: kickstarter, Mark Russell, Russ Braun

Mark Russell And Russ Braun Launch UFO Satire, The Forgotten Divine

Second Coming's Mark Russell and The Boys' Russ Braun launch a satirical UFO cult comic The Forgotten Divine on Kickstarter, a first for Ahoy

Article Summary Mark Russell and Russ Braun team up for The Forgotten Divine, a satirical UFO cult comic launching on Kickstarter

The story follows Rodney Coleman, a veteran who becomes the unlikely leader of a UFO cult haunted by shared visions

The comic explores themes of cult mentality, belief in mysteries, and the search for meaning in modern life

Ahoy Comics' first Kickstarter includes exclusive covers and rewards, promising a unique, creator-driven experience

Mark Russell is one of my favourite comic book authors of all. He has a similar sensibility to me in that he likes to take established ideas and flip them on their head, including the likes of The Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Red Sonja and Jesus Christ in The Second Coming. Of late, he's been doing some environmental comics for the Murdochs over at AWA, which, indeed, is as weird as it sounds, but it seems like he will be on more solid ground with his new project from Ahoy Comics, with The Boys artist Russ Braun. The Forgotten Divine is a satirical science fiction comic book, and it is being launched on Kickstarter, a first for Ahoy Comics… with exclusive campaign-only covers and rewards.

"Meet Rodney Coleman, an unhoused veteran whose sleep is haunted by dreams of a faraway planet. (At least, he thinks they're dreams.) Soon Coleman connects with others plagued by dreams of the same world and finds himself at the head of a UFO cult. The group's shared effort to understand their visions is heartfelt at first—but over time it descends into unreality, conspiracy, paranoia, violence, and conceivably… revelation."

"The Forgotten Divine is about why people join cults, assign meaning to mysteries, and find comfort in their own persecution," said writer Mark Russell. "I feel like we can all either relate to these characters or see someone we know in them. We're all looking for our Forgotten Divine."

"The Forgotten Divine is a challenging story, both to read and to draw," said artist Russ Braun. "The subtleties involved in the storytelling required a lot of thought; the slow evolution, ramp up, and ultimate impact is a testament to Mark's writing. Visually, we got to put some stuff out there that hasn't been seen before, and that's always a blast for me. We took some risks, but I think AHOY, Mark, and I are known for that, and it definitely paid off."

"We've always promised our readers they could Expect More from our line of comic book magazines featuring comics, prose fiction, poems, cartoons -and Kickstarter lets us deliver more", said Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "It gives us the absolute freedom to make a book that's as jam-packed and utterly excessive as our wildest dreams will allow. Plus, by supporting the Kickstarter, you're playing an active role in making the book a reality and increasing its visibility, helping us guarantee it'll hit comic shops and bookstores. Man – you're kind of a hero, aren't you?"

No more fake flattery, Tom, let us just read the book, okay?

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