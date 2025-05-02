Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, Mark Spears Monsters

Mark Spears Monsters #0 The Best Looking Comic On Free Comic Book Day

Mark Spears Monsters #0 is the best looking comic book out on Free Comic Book Day 2025

Article Summary Mark Spears Monsters #0 is the standout comic for Free Comic Book Day 2025 with incredible painted art.

Created by renowned artist Mark Spears, known for Spawn covers and a hit horror trading card series.

Features a chilling confrontation with Mr Fun E. Bones in a dark, beautifully illustrated tale.

Highly anticipated six-figure print run from Keenspot, aimed at teen and mature comic readers.

Mark Spears came to prominence working on Spawn covers at Image Comics and covers for DC Comics, and created the poster artwork for Spirit Halloween: The Movie. His artwork can be seen in the movie as well. This led him to create 'Monster' concept cards for the movie that were teased before the movie's release, and as a result, he released a trading card series featuring his own artwork in 2021 called Mark Spears Monsters. This led to creating the comic book Mark Spears Monsters, published by Keenspot Entertainment, in which he paid as much detail and attention to the painted pages between the covers as to the covers themselves, giving Keenspot a huge success, as well as increasing further the appeal of his covers, creating a one-man collecting frenzy around him, the like of which had not been seen since Peach Momoko.

But tomorrow, his work will be seen by more people than ever, as Mark Spears Monsters #0 from Keenspot will be published for Free Comic Book Day and a six-figure print run.

And giving us a confrontation between Mr Fun Bones and a young girl he intends to kidnap and kill.

Sorry, sorry, Mr Fun E. Bones. Got to get that right.

I am sure there are some comic book store owners who will want to keep this comic away from the youngest and most impressionable of minds.

But also that for some of those young and impressionable minds, this could just be the coolest comic book ever.

And also many prove a warning for some as well…

… and in other cases, trigger severe bouts of coulrophobia. It's the best-looking comic book of all out on Free Comic Book Day. And shush, Dinesh, Planet Death #0 came out on Wednesday…

FCBD 2025 Mark Spears' Monsters #0 will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May and on Kindle. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. There will be quite a lot today and tomorrow.

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT KEENSPOT MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0 (Net)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC240024

(W) Mark Spears (A/CA) Mark Spears

From his hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, Power Rangers, Absolute Power) has created, written, and illustrated this bestselling comic book series! In this #0 issue special produced exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, Spears gifts fans with a chilling all-new tale that plunges into the darkest corners of the human soul. Mark Spears Monsters #0 sets the stage for a world filled with nightmarish creatures and unsettling mysteries. What terrors will you unleash? Plus: an all-new FCBD exclusive Kids These Days short by WWE NXT superstar "All Ego" Ethan Page and Toy creators Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

