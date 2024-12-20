Mark Spears' Monsters #4 in Keenspot March 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Mark Spears' Monsters #4 and Francesca Perillo, Lorenzo Scaramella and Stefano Cardoselli's Don't Run With Scissors top Keenspot's March 2025 solicits and solicitations below…

DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN251739

JAN251740 – DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 CVR B STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

JAN251741 – DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 CVR C STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

JAN251742 – DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 CVR D STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

JAN251743 – DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 CVR E CARDOSELLI METAL (MR)

JAN251744 – DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 CVR F CARDOSELLI HOLOFOIL (MR)

JAN251745 – DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 CVR G BLANK SKETCH (MR)

(W) Francesca Perillo (A) Lorenzo Scaramella (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

In 1982, a tranquil town becomes the backdrop for a series of eerie and unsettling events. During a routine evening patrol, Sheriff Depero encounters a chilling scene: a blood-soaked woman dashes toward him, screaming that her life is in danger. Horror stands at the gates of the city!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SRP: 0

DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #1 75 COPY INCV (MR)

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR A DRACULA

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN251747

JAN251748 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR B HEXY THE WITCH

JAN251749 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR C PECOS BILL

JAN251750 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR D ASM #300 HOMAGE

JAN251751 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR E KILLING JOKE HOMAGE

JAN251752 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP

JAN251753 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR G METAL COVER

JAN251754 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4 CVR H 25 COPY FREE INCV

(W) Mark Spears (A / CA) Mark Spears

Richie, Mikey, and Spaz set out to explore the eerie, long-abandoned Crowley estate, hoping for adventure but instead uncovering a horror far beyond their imaginations. Meanwhile, the local sheriff detains a mysterious drifter, suspecting he may be behind the strange events plaguing the town. As an ancient evil begins to emerge, the stage is set for a pulse-pounding journey that will leave readers breathless!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

PAPA DUKE #2 CVR A TODD SKULL NAOMI GRIFFIN (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN251755

JAN251756 – PAPA DUKE #2 CVR B TODD SKULL NAOMI GRIFFIN (MR)

JAN251757 – PAPA DUKE #2 CVR C TODD SKULL/ NAOMI GRIFFIN (MR)

JAN251758 – PAPA DUKE #2 CVR D SKULL/ GRIFFIN HOLOFOIL VIRGIN (MR)

JAN251759 – PAPA DUKE #2 CVR E SKULL/ GRIFFIN METAL (MR)

(W) Aimee Delong (A) Gershon Villamor (CA) Naomi Griffin, Todd Skull

In development with Sony Entertainment! Papa Duke is the feared ruler of Blood World City and the psychopathic leader of the Night of the Cadillac gangs. Now with Cassandra gone, he must find a way to bind Mother Vega to him forever. He does so in the most sinister of ways. He shows her a side of himself that not even Ives knows, and there's no going back.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

STITCHES #3 (OF 3) CVR A SKULL GRIFFIN (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN251760

JAN251761 – STITCHES #3 (OF 3) CVR B SKULL GRIFFIN (MR)

JAN251762 – STITCHES #3 (OF 3) CVR C SKULL GRIFFIN HOLOFOIL VIRGIN (MR)

JAN251763 – STITCHES #3 (OF 3) CVR D SKULL GRIFFIN METAL VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Anastazja Davis (A) Jayce Jan Geronga, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Todd Skull, Naomi Griffin

In development with Sony Entertainment! As a test, Papa Duke orders the Stitches to compete in a deadly race to the Chrome Arch which is the portal linking Blood World and the normal world on Earth. In the death race, Crooks and company face off against teams from the rival gangs KillTown, The Chamberlains, and The Tall-Jacks.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

