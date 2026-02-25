Mark Spears Monsters & Tim Seeley's Lucky – Keenspot May 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears, tim seeley

Keenspot's May 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped, through Execution Posse Holdings and into Lunar Distribution, with more from Mark Spears' Monsters #10, a new series with the return of Tim Seeley's Lucky in Cheat Sheet with Erick Marshall, and Piglet getting a Pooh Bear one-shot…

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #10

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Continuing the epic saga from one of the highest-selling indie comic books ever, written and drawn by superstar Mark Spears. The war of monsters explodes into chaos! The newly cloned Vlad the Impaler confronts the imposter Dracula in a monstrous showdown as Hexy's long-hidden true form is revealed — and at long last, introducing the FIRST APPEARANCE of THE UNHOLY ONE! A pivotal, must-own chapter in the MARK SPEARS MONSTERS saga! [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 5/27/2026

TIM SEELEYS LUCKY CHEAP HEAT #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TIM SEELEY

(W) Danny Harrell (A) Erick Marshall (CA) Tim Seeley

Tim Seeley's Lucky returns with an all-new, action packed tale straight from the squared circle. Lucky attempts to bring down an underground fight club and runs into trouble in the form of an 8-foot beast handing out Alabama A$$ Whuppins. Can Lucky and the Super Beasts overcome the battle royal that stands in their way or will this mission punch their ticket to the morgue? Find out in Lucky: Cheap Heat! [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 5/13/2026

CLUB ZODIAC #3

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A) Phineas Conrad, Maritza Gomez Coppe, Fanny Arteaga (CA) Phineas Conrad

Acclaimed creator Kayden Phoenix, visionary behind the groundbreaking Latina superhero universe (A LA BRAVA), continues her bold new all-ages saga of myth, magic, and destiny! In this final chapter, the fantastical adventure of identical sisters North, Dips, and Sept concludes in dramatic fashion. [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.] $5.99 5/13/2026

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES PIGLETS VERY BAD DAY #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

Rabbit is certain that every problem can be solved with a clever plan, and the arrival of Kanga and her lively son Roo gives him the perfect opportunity to prove it. With Pooh's calm cooperation and Piglet's very reluctant help, Rabbit sets a scheme in motion that quickly leads to mistaken identities, nervous adventures, and one extremely overwhelmed Piglet. Faithful to the warmth and gentle humor of A.A. Milne's classic characters, Pooh Bear Adventures: Piglet's Very Bad Day, delivers a charming all-ages story filled with laughs, heart, and timeless lessons about friendship, kindness, and the simple joys of the Hundred Acre Wood. [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 5/20/2026

SKYCLAD #3

(W) David Campiti, Mary Anne Evans (A/CA) Michal Dutkiewicz

As the powerful and sensual secrets of Louene Willoughby's 300-year exploration into magic is uncovered, the dreaded Panacea returns to drain that magic from Willow's beating heart. The electrifying battle shatters the strip club, where the girls dance — not for their livelihoods, but for their very lives! [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 5/13/2026

SLAUGHTER OTTER #3

(W) Matt Fife (A/CA) Matt Rodgers

(Slaughter Otter can also be seen in Free Comic Book Day special Keenspot Toybox in May!) From out of the shadows, the true leader of L.E.E.C.H. emerges! Bringing a cold and calculated brand of anger and vengeance, both Slaughter and the Leech Queen will beg for death to escape the clutches of *SPOILER*! Don't miss this issue! $5.99 5/28/2025

