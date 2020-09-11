Mark Waid Back At DC Comics – Is He Coming To Superman?

All it took was the departure of publisher Dan DiDio and Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras, but Mark Waid is back at DC Comics in December. We suggested this may be happening last month, and it's just a short mention in December's 2020 solicitations, but alongside the reprints of one of his old Batman comic books, the Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last Stories Of The DC Universe includes Mark Waid as a writer name alongside Gail Simone, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and more.

Mark Waid was out of sorts with former DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio, after he was hired and the fired in a matter of days on the Superman comic book, the title he most wanted to write at DC, a number of years ago. One that had already been denied him by former publisher Paul Levitz. He also spoke out publicly about Bob Harras after Bob was fired at Marvel Comics, and so when Bob became editor-in-chief at DC Comics, that was always going to rankle too.

But now Dan DiDio is out at DC and Bob Harras left the publisher long before his three months notice. And suddenly, in December, Mark Waid is back on the DC Comics credits again., And with Brian Bendis' final Superman comic books lined up for December, one has to ask – will Mark Waid be finally getting to write the one comic book he always wanted to write more than any other, and was denied by Paul Levitz.

Also, Josh Williamson is coming to an end of The Flash as well… just saying.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE LAST STORIES OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, GAIL SIMONE, MARIKO TAMAKI, JEFF LEMIRE, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, and CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

art by FRANCIS MANAPUL and others

cover by TULA LOTAY

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$8.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

The last battle against the Batman Who Laughs is at hand…the final fight for everything in the universe. And while the night is usually darkest just before the dawn, what would be the last thing you'd do if you weren't sure the dawn would ever arrive? Join our heroes in their waning hours as we show their journeys through what could be their final moments…heroes that have fought a million times before, but are keenly aware this could be their endgame. These are the stolen moments detailing the last stories of the DC Universe.