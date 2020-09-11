Brian Bendis Superman Run Comes to A End In December

The DC Comics solicitations for the Superman titles in December 2020 reveals some notable language. Action Comics #1028 is described as "Brian Michael Bendis, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson wrap up their run on Action Comics with "House of Kent: Epilogue"!" while Superman #28 is "the Man of Steel's last stand in this final Superman tale by the superstar team of Brian Michael Bendis, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado". This suggests an end to the much-promoted Brian Bendis Superman run that began over two years ago and which he has signified may be coming to an end at some point. The run included moments such as the ageing of Jonathan Kent to an older teenager, the final fate of Jor-El, the real reasons for the destruction of Krypton, the return of the Lrgion Of Super-Heroes and the revelation by Superman to the world that he was Clark Kent all along.

Action Comics #1028 promises a story that "the final fate of Metropolis's underworld revealed at last" and that it "connects threads from Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Superman, Justice League, Legion of Super-Heroes" while Superman #28 promises "a powerhouse moment for Superman that's been years in the making".

In June, Bendis said his end on the title was "sooooooo far away". Maybe not quite as far away as that many "o"s might have indicated? Might it have been curtailed a little sooner than expected?

What will 2021 bring? Maybe we'll find out this weekend at DC Fandome.

ACTION COMICS #1028

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

card stock variant cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The powerhouse creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson wrap up their run on Action Comics with "House of Kent: Epilogue"! With the final fate of Metropolis's underworld revealed at last, it's time for each member of the House of Kent to face their unknown futures head on, including Lois, Conner, Jon, Kara, Jimmy, and, of course, Clark Kent! This standalone Superman story connects threads from Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Superman, Justice League, Legion of Super-Heroes, and other unforgettable series in epic—and unexpected—ways!

SUPERMAN #28

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US FC

It's the Man of Steel's last stand in this final Superman tale by the superstar team of Brian Michael Bendis, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado! Superman comes face to face with an alien race that he desperately wants to help before it is too late. As the cosmically powered race known as the Synmar aim their deadly power at the Man of Steel's adopted planet, Superman finds himself pushed past anything he has ever faced! Get ready to experience a powerhouse moment for Superman that's been years in the making!