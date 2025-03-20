Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: mark waid, We Are Yesterday

Mark Waid's We Are Yesterday Will Set Up Next Major DC Comics Event

Mark Waid's We Are Yesterday crossover will set up the next major DC Comics event for the DC Universe... of course it will.

There's definitely been a pattern since the beginning of the Dawn Of DC in 2022, how Dark Crisis led into Lazarus Planet and then into Knight Terrors and then into Gotham War and then into Beast World and then into House Of Brainiac and that into Absolute Power, which led into DC All In. Very specifically and with purpose, one event is written to set up the other. And so it seems with the upcoming We Are Yesterday, which has its sixth chapter in June 2025 in Justice League Unlimited #8, by Mark Waid and Travis Moore.

"The Justice League stands alone as a wave of chronal mayhem crashes on the shores of their Watchtower base…but all hope is not yet lost! A last-minute mayday may just be enough to stem the tide…but for how long?"

DC Comics is letting retailers know that the issue will reveal the fate of Gorilla Grodd but "marks a significant step in the next major event in the DC Universe!" Will that be the next DC All In Absolute Special? Or maybe it will be that Villains Special we have been hearing about?

Justice League Unlimited #8 has covers by Dan Mora, Ejikure, Tiago Da Silva, Salvador Larrocca, and Travis Moore, DC Pride by Hayden Sherman, and a George Pérez Tribute variant.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #38

(W) Mark Waid (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY BEGINS HERE! The sinister psychic powers of the devious Gorilla Grodd have the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight in their sights, but all is not as it seems to be! There's something strange going on here…some monkey business that the World's Finest can't quite put a finger on. It's almost as if this Gorilla Grodd has…knowledge of the future? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #6

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 2! The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But something is…off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience–but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST 2025 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Morgan Hampton (A) Dan McDaid, Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 3! The secret origin of the single most unholy union in DCU history is at last revealed! The Legion of Doom has set in motion a scheme to lay waste to not only the World's Finest Team–but to the present-day Justice League Unlimited! How is this possible? All will be revealed in this special World's Finest Annual by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Dan McDaid! Plus: Meet John Stewart, the newest ring-slinger of sector 2814, in this definitive World's Finest telling of John Stewart's Lantern origins! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/30/2025

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #39 CVR A DAN MORA CONNECTING (WE ARE YESTERDAY)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART FOUR (OF SIX) The Batman and Superman of yesterday…today?! As Gorilla Grodd's vicious temporal onslaught upon the Justice League continues, the Dark Knight and Man of Steel from the time of the World's Finest get a horrifying glimpse into their own futures…and the tragedies to come! It's minute-by-minute mayhem in the epic new installment of the We Are Yesterday crossover with Justice League Unlimited! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #7

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART FIVE (OF SIX) Unlimited no more?! The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd's attack intensifies, it'll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think! Destruction, redemption, and a cavalcade of chaos culminate in this penultimate chapter of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #8

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

