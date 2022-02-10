The Marriage Proposal On Skottie Young YouTube Livecast Last Night

As part of his Substack Pro offering, comic book creator Skottie Young runs a LiveStream for subscribers, from his YouTube channel which often includes his regular viewers. And late last night, that meant for a special moment indeed. He writes;

Last night's Live Stream will go down in the Stupid Fresh Mess history books for sure! We started off like every other week, trying to figure out our mics and sound and fumbling our way through the beginning of the show. A few viewers had been tuning into our live streams each week for their at home "date night" and commented that they were back again. I was so flattered that they chose to spend their time together watching our stream that I decided to ask them to come on the show right then, spur of the moment. They agreed and we added them to the stream!

Christina and X were a lovely couple and clicked with us right away. We talked about kids, date nights, the Bachelor, and other pretty high brow stuff like that. It was fun for us to have some new, unplanned and unexpected moments like that on the show. We would soon find out that we hadn't begun to understand the kind of unexpected moments we were going to be a part of! Mid conversation, X decides to…well, I won't ruin it. Press play and watch for yourself.