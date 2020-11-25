Marry Me Comics Get Tie-In Hardcovers Ahead Of Jennifer Lopez Movie

Crossed fingers, the new Jennifer Lopez movie Marry Me! will be released in cinemas in February. That's if there are any cinemas left. But if there is none near you, you'll still be able to read the comic book it was based on now released with its sequel in a movie tie-in hardcover and paperback format. As well as the launch of new series, Grubbs, all in Keenspot's February 2021 solicitations.

(W) Bobby Crosby (A/CA) Remy Eisu Mokhtar

Now a major motion picture starring Jennifer Lopez in theaters everywhere February 12, 2021! A world-famous pop star, frustrated with her love life, marries a random fan holding a MARRY ME sign at one of her concerts. This volume collects Marry Me #1-5.

(W) Bobby Crosby (A/CA) Remy Eisu Mokhtar

Now a major motion picture starring Jennifer Lopez in theaters everywhere February 12, 2021! A world-famous pop star, frustrated with her love life, marries a random fan holding a MARRY ME sign at one of her concerts. This volume collects Marry Me #1-5.

(W) Bobby Crosby, Chris Crosby (A/CA) Remy Eisu Mokhtar

After a random guy's unwitting marriage proposal was accepted by world-famous pop star Stasia, he was sure his life couldn't get any crazier. But when they decide to tie the knot again with a splashy "Big Celebrity Wedding," he's almost immediately proven wrong. You are cordially invited to the wedding event of the century, where you'll enjoy seeing cakes demolished by an idiot ex-boyfriend, criminally insane relatives, and the unbridled fury of an obsessed fan. This volume collects Marry Me #6-10.

(W) Max Weaver (A) Ted Dawson

Keenspot's newest all-ages series is a cross between Calvin & Hobbes and Dennis The Menace! It's an old school throwback to simpler times, illustrated by veteran newspaper cartoonist Ted Dawson (Spooner). In this super-fun first issue you're introduced to Billy Watson, a pint-sized chaos agent who received the unwanted nickname "Grubbs" from his older brother Zane. Grubbs' favorite pastime is tormenting Zane and sister Courtney, with the help of his imaginary friend Tyler and his dog Cigar. Based on a true story!

COVER B (Ted Dawson) RETAILER INCENTIVE: For every 3 copies ordered of Cover A in any cover combination, retailers will receive 1 free copy of the Retailer Incentive variant by Ted Dawson!

(W) Erik Klaus (A/CA) Erik Klaus

Because you demanded it, now a monthly series! Despite her best efforts, Yuki's memories have returned like a train wreck! Now she is forced to come face to face with someone she desperately wanted to forget. One final fight is all that stands in the way of our ninja heroes and their journey home to Mount Kumo! A Sexy Sporty Killer, the Samurai Shadow-Bot, and a Super Death-Bot are on this issue's stellar, blood-soaked menu!

COVER D (Katy Amacker) RETAILER INCENTIVE: For every 5 copies ordered of Covers A-C in any cover combination, retailers will receive 1 free copy of the Retailer Incentive variant by Katy Amacker!

(W) Thomas Fischbach (A/CA) Thomas Fischbach

The Basitin Islands have been left behind, but letting go is harder. Keith struggles to cope with the loss of his ex-fiancÃ©e, while the others deal with their own inner demons, culminating in a conflict that threatens to tear the ship apart before they can even reach human lands again.

