Martin Scorsese May Hate Comic Book Films But Now Has A Graphic Novel

From Amazing Améziane, creator of the Quentin by Tarantino and Don Coppola graphic novels, comes the final instalment, Martin Scorsese.

Article Summary Amazing Améziane releases final Cine Trilogy instalment, Martin Scorsese.

Titan Comics to publish the English version on October 15, 2024.

Graphic novel details Scorsese's journey from Little Italy to famed director.

Originally published in French by Du Rocher, showcasing Scorsese's life & work.

"For as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a film director…" Amazing Améziane, creator of the Quentin by Tarantino and Don Coppola graphic novels, comes the final instalment of his Cine Trilogy, translated into English and published by Titan Comics on the 15th of October, 2024, Martin Scorsese.

In this first-person graphic novel, Martin Scorsese, totally possessed by his love of cinema, tells the story of the journey of the asthmatic little boy from Little Italy who went on to become one of the world's greatest directors. Martin takes the reader on a witty journey through his somewhat rock and roll life and behind the scenes of the cinematic masterpieces he has given us. Created and illustrated by Amazing Ameziane, Martin Scorsese is the third instalment in the author's Cine Trilogy, illustrating the behind-the-scenes stories of some of Hollywood's biggest hits. Here are some preview p[ages from the original French edition.

Born in 1942, Martin Scorsese emerged as one of the major director figures of the New Hollywood era. His 1973 crime film Mean Streets became a blueprint for his filmmaking style, including an extensive use of slow motion and freeze frames, graphic depictions of extreme violence, and profanity. Much influenced by his Italian-American New York City background, his center on macho-posturing men and explore crime, machismo, nihilism, and Catholic concepts of guilt and redemption. Some of his more famous films include Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, The Last Temptation of Christ, Hugo. The Wolf of Wall Street and his most recent hit, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Previously, talking about Marvel Comics movies, Scorcese told Empire Magazine, "I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being." We look forward to his reaction on picking up a copy of this.

The graphic novel was originally published in French in 2021 by Du Rocher. Améziane Amazing is also the creator of graphic novel Clan from 2001 and the Cash Combo graphic novel series, the adaptation of the novel Cuatro Manos in collaboration with Paco Ignacio Taibo, and dark thriller Bagmen, and sequel.

