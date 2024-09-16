Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, what if

Marvel Asks What If Mickey Mouse And Friends Were The Fantastic Four?

Marvel is to publish What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four by Steve Behling, Riccardo Secchi and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio.

Following Mickey Mouse as Hawkeye, Goofy as Hulk, and Minnie as Captain Marvel, the team reimagines the Fantastic Four.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald take on classic Fantastic Four roles, including their epic battle against Mole Man.

Release date is January 8th; includes variant covers by Phil Noto and Chrissie Zullo, promising a nostalgic thrill.

They've had Donald Duck as Wolverine (with Mickey Mouse as Hawkeye and Goofy as Hulk), as well as Donald Duck as Thor, in a pitch-perfect recreation of Thor's origin, and the upcoming Minnie Mouse as Captain Marvel. Now Marvel Comics, courtesy of their Italian friends, is to publish What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four by Steve Behling, Riccardo Secchi and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio.

"Over the last year, the Marvel mythos has been infused with Disney magic in new What If…? one-shots that put Mickey Mouse and the gang into classic Marvel Comics storytelling! Following Donald Duck's remarkable adventures as Wolverine and Thor, and Minnie's flight as Captain Marvel, the whole gang gets in on the action this January in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1! "Written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and drawn by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will take things back to very foundation of the Marvel Universe! In 1961, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby kicked off the age of heroes in Fantastic Four #1 and now, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald pay homage to this landmark comic! See the gang put a wild spin on Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben's fateful space voyage, the cosmic storm that gifted them their unique abilities, and their legendary first super hero battle against Mole Man. "Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the FANTASTIC FOUR. And they'll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special! "As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel's first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!" Editor Mark Paniccia shared.

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by RICCARDO SECCHI, STEVE BEHLING

Art by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

Cover by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

On Sale 1/8

