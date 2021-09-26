Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man

Non-Stop Spider-Man by Joe Kelly and Chris Bachalo is fast-paced fast-moving comic book from Marvel that belied its title, by doing a lot of stopping. Originally planned to be published in the summer of 2020, artist Chris Bachalo was hit by many delays, including the pandemic shutdown but getting a bad case of coronavirus and long COVID to follow. As a result, the schedule for the series was repeatedly rearranged, eventually published in March this year, delayed again and the fifth issue in September this week. And it seems that, as with Guardians Of The Galaxy last week, this will be the lot, the final issue of the series, even as it ends on a cliffhanger. But hold your horses.

It appears that Non-Stop Spider-Man will return in a new form, a new name, a new direction, and a new mission – just continuing the story. Savage Spider-Man, featuring a transformed Spider-Man and launching in 2022, written by Joe Kelly with an artistic team as yet unknown. So we'll have to wait for more on that to come, but for now, Non-Stop Spider-Man comes to an end this Wednesday with Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 by Joe Kelly, Chris Bachalo as well as a bunch of others helping to tet it out of the door, Cory Smith, Gerardo Sandoval, Tim Townsend, Wayne Fauchier, Victor Nava, Victor Olazaba, Jim Charlampidis, Chris Sotomayor and Travis Lanham.

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210621

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) R. B. Silva

• Okay, so we haven't been 100% honest with you.

• No, we still won't be stopping.

• No, it's still about Spider-Man and the biggest craziest fight of his life.

• It's just, there's something we've been teasing you along with that is really a trick (on both you and Spider-Man) that… Well… you're just going to have to read the issue. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $3.99