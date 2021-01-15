Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes For Black Widow #5, Marauders #18 and SWORD #3

For comic book publishers like, Marvel, trying to get comics out of the door and on time – or not as late as they will otherwise be – there are a number of tactics. In these current time of trials, there is a lot less negotiation that can be done as reality has a tendency to get in the way. But one solution is to bring other artists in to help out with the workload.

Which may be why Marvel Comics has a small spate of such changes of late. SWORD #3 will now be drawn by Nico Leon, Ray-Anthony Height, and Bernard Chang, as well as the previously solicited Valerio Schiti. Marauders #18 will be drawn by Matteo Lolli, as well as the previously solicited Stefano Caselli. And the already much-delayed Black Widow #5 will now be drawn by Rafael de Latorre, as well as the previously solicited Elena Casagrande. Here are the new solicitations.

BLACK WIDOW #5

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200560

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael de Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes

THE END IS ALSO THE BEGINNING… As Natasha finally begins to escape her paradise and takes aim on her enemies, she can't ignore that her freedom comes at a devastating cost. Is this what finally breaks The BLACK WIDOW? Winning the day will change Natasha forever and set her on a bold new path. Losing… is no longer an option. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MARAUDERS #18

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200580

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli, Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE PAST IS NOT THE PAST! The Marauder returns to Madripoor to pay tribute to a fallen friend… but all the while old enemies are being forged anew. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SWORD #3 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200530

(W) Al Ewing (A) Nico Leon, Ray-Anthony Heights, Bernard Chang (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

TAKE A TRIP WITH THE EVERYWHERE MAN! The Void-God has overtaken the Earth. Top-level mutants have been assimilated. Protocol V is in effect. But space is a big place… and a lot of things happen there at once. Walk a mile in the Manifold's shoes, as S.W.O.R.D.'s Quintician takes a multi-artist journey across the universe and back… and comes face to face with S.W.O.R.D.'s deadliest enemy. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99